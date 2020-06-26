Andrew Toles arrested after being found sleeping behind a building at an airport

This is a sad and somewhat disturbing story: the Miami Herald reports that Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was arrested for trespassing after being found sleeping behind a building at Key West International Airport.
Per the police report, Toles was asked to simply leave the area without being arrested, would not do so, and was subsequently arrested. All he had with him was a black bag and his address on the police report was listed as “the streets of Key West, Florida.”
Toles, 28, who was spectacular for the Dodgers in the 2016 postseason, has not appeared in a big league game since late in the 2018 season. We last heard news of him when he was placed on the restricted list in May of 2019 for undisclosed personal reasons.
Here’s hoping that he gets whatever help he needs after what has no doubt been a tough couple of years for him.
Washington Nationals’ first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has been keeping a diary for the Associated Press. In his latest installment he wrote that he is still deciding whether to play this season.
Zimmerman notes that he has a three-week-old baby. Also, his mother has multiple sclerosis. In light of that it’s understandable that he’s wrestling with the decision as to whether to play or not. Per Major League Baseball’s health and safety guidelines, Zimmerman would forfeit his pay and service time for 2020 if he does not play. Only a high risk on the part of the player himself, as opposed to family members, triggers the pay/service time protections built in to the agreement between MLB and the MLBPA.
Zimmerman re-signed with the Nationals on a one-year, $2 million contract over the offseason after being limited to just 52 games due to injury last year. It was thought that if he could not re-sign with Washington that he’d prefer to retire. In light of that, it’s very possible that if he does sit out for 2020, Zimmerman has already taken his last at bat as a big leaguer.