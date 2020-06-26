Andrew Toles arrested after being found sleeping behind a building at an airport

This is a sad and somewhat disturbing story: the Miami Herald reports that Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was arrested for trespassing after being found sleeping behind a building at Key West International Airport.

Per the police report, Toles was asked to simply leave the area without being arrested, would not do so, and was subsequently arrested. All he had with him was a black bag and his address on the police report was listed as “the streets of Key West, Florida.”

Toles, 28, who was spectacular for the Dodgers in the 2016 postseason, has not appeared in a big league game since late in the 2018 season. We last heard news of him when he was placed on the restricted list in May of 2019 for undisclosed personal reasons.

Here’s hoping that he gets whatever help he needs after what has no doubt been a tough couple of years for him.

