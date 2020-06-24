Phillies player who tested positive never failed a temp check

A big part of the massive set of rules, procedures, and quirks about the 2020 season which were reported last night and into this morning is a bit about how COVID-19 testing will work. A big part of that are temperature checks. Specifically, players will have their temperatures checked at least twice per day. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees can’t enter a ball park. The temperature check is important because that can be done far more often than full-blown COVID tests which will be done every other day.
The problem, of course, is that not everyone who has COVID will have a temperature. Indeed, a large percentage of people who carry the virus are asymptomatic yet can still spread it to others who may fall ill.
In related news, Marc Carig and Matt Gelb of The Athletic report that one of the Phillies players who recently tested positive for COVID-19 never failed a temperature check despite undergoing them frequently at Phillies camp in Clearwater:
After one person reported mild symptoms last week, the Phillies tested 48 players and staff at their Florida complex, and 11 were COVID-19 positive. One of the COVID-19 positive tests, according to two sources, came from a person who never failed the temperature checks.
“As far as I can tell, all the guidelines MLB set were met within the complex,” one Phillies player said on condition of anonymity. “I was there every day until it was shut down, and I tested negative. So it’s hard to say exactly how it spread.”
Do not expect this to be an isolated incident.
If you’re like me, your first impulse upon hearing that we were going to have (a) a 60-game season in which; (b) teams only play other teams in their own geographical areas; (c) play a full-size postseason; and (d) do all of that amidst some radical rules changes, roster expansions, and health and safety protocols, was to say “that’s chaos, my friend!”
Well, maybe. After looking at the matter yesterday, I found that, over the past 25 years, close to 70% of eventual playoff teams were in playoff position through 60 games. What’s more, over the last five years, there was never a season in which more than three of the ten playoff teams were out of playoff position after 60 games. It’s not a 162 marathon, but there are pretty good odds that the teams we assumed, back in March, to be the best teams in 2020 will still be the ones most likely to succeed in 2020.
The oddsmakers tend to agree. Here are the latest baseball odds for 2020, per DraftKings:
Odds to win World Series
Dodgers: +375
Yankees +400
Astros + 650
Braves +1300
Twins +1600
Rays +1800
Nationals +1800
Phillies +2000
Cardinals +2000
Cubs +2200
Indians +2200
Mets +2200
Reds +2500
Athletics +2500
Red Sox +3000
White Sox +3000
Brewers +3000
Angels +3300
Diamondbacks +4000
Padres +4000
Rangers +8000
Pirates +10000
Blue Jays +10000
Rockies +15000
Giants +25000
Royals +50000
Mariners +50000
Orioles +75000
Tigers +75000
Marlins +75000
And for the fun of it, here are their odds to win the pennant:
National League
Dodgers +170
Braves +600
Nationals +750
Mets +900
Cardinals +900
Cubs +1100
Phillies +1100
Reds +1500
Brewers +2000
Padres +2200
Diamondbacks +3000
Rockies +7000
Pirates +10000
Giants +12500
Marlins +35000
American League
Yankees +175
Astros +350
Twins +800
Rays +800
Indians +1100
Red Sox +1300
Athletics +1300
White Sox +1500
Angels +1500
Rangers +1500
Blue Jays +5000
Royals +25000
Mariner +25000
Orioles +35000
Tigers +35000
Happy wagering with these baseball odds for 2020.