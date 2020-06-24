Baseball odds for 2020: Dodgers, Yankees, betting favorites

If you’re like me, your first impulse upon hearing that we were going to have (a) a 60-game season in which; (b) teams only play other teams in their own geographical areas; (c) play a full-size postseason; and (d) do all of that amidst some radical rules changes, roster expansions, and health and safety protocols, was to say “that’s chaos, my friend!”

Well, maybe. After looking at the matter yesterday, I found that, over the past 25 years, close to 70% of eventual playoff teams were in playoff position through 60 games. What’s more, over the last five years, there was never a season in which more than three of the ten playoff teams were out of playoff position after 60 games. It’s not a 162 marathon, but there are pretty good odds that the teams we assumed, back in March, to be the best teams in 2020 will still be the ones most likely to succeed in 2020.

The oddsmakers tend to agree. Here are the latest baseball odds for 2020, per DraftKings:

Odds to win World Series

Dodgers: +375

Yankees +400

Astros + 650

Braves +1300

Twins +1600

Rays +1800

Nationals +1800

Phillies +2000

Cardinals +2000

Cubs +2200

Indians +2200

Mets +2200

Reds +2500

Athletics +2500

Red Sox +3000

White Sox +3000

Brewers +3000

Angels +3300

Diamondbacks +4000

Padres +4000

Rangers +8000

Pirates +10000

Blue Jays +10000

Rockies +15000

Giants +25000

Royals +50000

Mariners +50000

Orioles +75000

Tigers +75000

Marlins +75000

And for the fun of it, here are their odds to win the pennant:

National League

Dodgers +170

Braves +600

Nationals +750

Mets +900

Cardinals +900

Cubs +1100

Phillies +1100

Reds +1500

Brewers +2000

Padres +2200

Diamondbacks +3000

Rockies +7000

Pirates +10000

Giants +12500

Marlins +35000

American League

Yankees +175

Astros +350

Twins +800

Rays +800

Indians +1100

Red Sox +1300

Athletics +1300

White Sox +1500

Angels +1500

Rangers +1500

Blue Jays +5000

Royals +25000

Mariner +25000

Orioles +35000

Tigers +35000

Happy wagering with these baseball odds for 2020.

