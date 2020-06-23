Matt King/MLB via Getty Images

MLBPA says players will report for ‘spring’ training on July 1

By Bill BaerJun 23, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
Last night, Major League Baseball owners unanimously voted for commissioner Rob Manfred to implement the 2020 season on his (read: their) terms, as per the March agreement with the MLBPA. Today, union representatives and MLB hashed out details.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the union told the league that the players will be ready to report for “spring” training on July 1. The regular season is expected to begin around the last week of the month, perhaps July 25. The two sides have not yet finalized health and safety protocols but that isn’t believed to be a significant hurdle.

As mentioned earlier, besides the shortened season, the 2020 season will look different due to a handful of proposed rule changes. But, barring unforeseen circumstances, we will see Major League Baseball return next week and the regular season begin in roughly a month. “Spring” training will take place in the teams’ home cities after MLB shut down all of its spring training facilities last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Florida.

MLB, MLBPA reach agreement on health and safety protocols

By Bill BaerJun 23, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT
Joel Sherman of the New York Post is among those reporting that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached an agreement on health and safety protocol involved in putting on the 2020 season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN’s Jayson Stark, the health and safety guidelines had grown from 67 pages to over 100 pages.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that players considered “high risk” and those that cohabitate with “high risk” individuals will be allowed to opt out of playing without losing pay and service time.

We learned earlier that spring training will begin on July 1 at the players’ home ballparks. Opening Day of the 60-game regular season is believed to be towards the final week of July, perhaps the 25th. The season will come with some temporary changes. As of right now, no games will be played in front of fans.