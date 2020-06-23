Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports that outfielder Charlie Blackmon and pitchers Phillip Diehl and Ryan Castellani have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The trio were among those working out at Coors Field recently. All other Rockies players who worked out at Coors Field were tested and came up negative.

Coors Field has been closed for the week and will presumably be thoroughly sanitized. It will soon host “spring” training as Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday evening that the league and the MLB Players Association agreed on details for the 2020 season. Camps will open in players’ home ballparks on July 1 with “spring” training beginning a couple of days later. Opening Day of the regular season will likely be on July 23 or 24.

Hopefully, none of the three players’ cases are serious. But it’s a reminder about what’s at stake during this season: the lives and general good health of the players, as well as that of the coaches, umpires, trainers, broadcasters, journalists, pilots, drivers, chefs, and hotel staff, among many others and their families and friends.

According to the New York Times, COVID-19 cases are increasing in 26 of 50 states, including California, Texas, and Florida. Colorado is one of 10 states where case rates are “mostly the same.”

