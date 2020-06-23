Joel Sherman of the New York Post is among those reporting that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached an agreement on health and safety protocol involved in putting on the 2020 season during the coronavirus pandemic.
Per ESPN’s Jayson Stark, the health and safety guidelines had grown from 67 pages to over 100 pages.
Spring training will begin on July 3 at the players’ home ballparks. Opening Day of the 60-game regular season is believed to start on July 23 or 24. The season will come with some temporary changes. As of right now, no games will be played in front of fans. Teams will play 40 games within their division (10 games each) and the other 20 games interleague with geographic counterparts (5 games each), per Jon Heyman.
Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports that outfielder Charlie Blackmon and pitchers Phillip Diehl and Ryan Castellani have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The trio were among those working out at Coors Field recently. All other Rockies players who worked out at Coors Field were tested and came up negative.
Coors Field has been closed for the week and will presumably be thoroughly sanitized. It will soon host “spring” training as Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday evening that the league and the MLB Players Association agreed on details for the 2020 season. Camps will open in players’ home ballparks on July 1 with “spring” training beginning a couple of days later. Opening Day of the regular season will likely be on July 23 or 24.
Hopefully, none of the three players’ cases are serious. But it’s a reminder about what’s at stake during this season: the lives and general good health of the players, as well as that of the coaches, umpires, trainers, broadcasters, journalists, pilots, drivers, chefs, and hotel staff, among many others and their families and friends.
According to the New York Times, COVID-19 cases are increasing in 26 of 50 states, including California, Texas, and Florida. Colorado is one of 10 states where case rates are “mostly the same.”