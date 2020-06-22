Report: Rob Manfred to discuss next steps with MLB owners

Earlier, the Major League Baseball Players Association overwhelmingly voted to reject the league’s recent proposal for a 60-game season, among other things. The ball is now in commissioner Rob Manfred’s court to implement a 2020 season with a length of his choosing, as per the March agreement.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Manfred will be on a call with representatives of all 30 MLB teams to discuss next steps. It is unlikely they come to an agreement on what to do next tonight. But we should expect a decision some time this week.

The owners, claiming that every game played without fans results in a loss, want a shorter season, estimated to be around 50 games. That could be the season length at which Manfred and the owners ultimately arrive. The owners also want to be able to have postseason baseball, where they’ll make the bulk of their money, before a second wave of COVID-19 which could potentially cause the league to shut down again.

Follow @Baer_Bill