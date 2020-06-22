Getty Images

MLB players to vote on owners’ 60-game proposal Monday

By Craig CalcaterraJun 22, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT
The players will hold a virtual meeting at 5PM today to vote on the owners’ proposal to play a 60-game 2020 MLB season. The specific details of the proposal have been leaked. In relevant part:

  • 60 games at full prorated salaries;
  • Salaries will NOT be guaranteed in the event games are not played;
  • The playoff pool for players will be $25 million, minimum;
  • If fewer that 50 games are played then playoffs will NOT be expanded for the 2021 season and the DH will NOT apply to the 2021 season;
  • There will be no salary relief with respect to the $170 million the owners advanced the players in early April. The players had requested that some of that be transformed from an advance on future salaries to a one-time payment;
  • No modifications will be made to the qualifying offer system.

A possible vote over the weekend was postponed after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made some tweaks to the offer, particularly with respect to the 2021 expanded playoffs and the DH if a full season isn’t played in 2020. That was seen as a sweetener for players who otherwise would’ve given up concessions for next year without getting corresponding benefits in 2020 due to cancelled games.

The players have proposed a 70-game season, but Manfred has said that’s an “impossibility” due to the calendar. If the players vote down the owners’ latest proposal — and most people believe they will — it seems inevitable that Manfred will impose a short season. Possibly as soon as today.

Report: Rob Manfred to discuss next steps with MLB owners

By Bill BaerJun 22, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT
Earlier, the Major League Baseball Players Association overwhelmingly voted to reject the league’s recent proposal for a 60-game season, among other things. The ball is now in commissioner Rob Manfred’s court to implement a 2020 season with a length of his choosing, as per the March agreement.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Manfred will be on a call with representatives of all 30 MLB teams to discuss next steps. It is unlikely they come to an agreement on what to do next tonight. But we should expect a decision some time this week.

The owners, claiming that every game played without fans results in a loss, want a shorter season, estimated to be around 50 games. That could be the season length at which Manfred and the owners ultimately arrive. The owners also want to be able to have postseason baseball, where they’ll make the bulk of their money, before a second wave of COVID-19 which could potentially cause the league to shut down again.