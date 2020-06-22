Elsa/Getty Images

MLB owners unanimously vote to implement 2020 season

By Bill BaerJun 22, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT
8 Comments

MLB has released a statement in which it announces it will be going forward with a 2020 season under terms of the March agreement.

Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed by Commissioner Manfred and Tony Clark. Needless to say, we are disappointed by this development.

“The framework provided an opportunity for MLB and its players to work together to confront the difficulties and challenges presented by the pandemic. It gave our fans the chance to see an exciting new Postseason format. And, it offered players significant benefits including:

  1. The universal DH for two years
  2. A guaranteed $25 million in playoff pools in 2020
  3. $33 million in forgiven salary advances that would increase the take home pay of 61% of Major League players
  4. Overall earnings for players of 104 percent of prorated salary
  5. Over the last two days, MLB agreed to remove expanded Postseason in 2021 in order to address player concerns

In view of this rejection, the MLB Clubs have unanimously voted to proceed with the 2020 season under the terms of the March 26th Agreement. The provisions listed above will not be operative.

In order to produce a schedule with a specific number of games, we are asking that the Players Association provide to us by 5:00 p.m. (ET) tomorrow with two pieces of information. The first is whether players will be able to report to camp within seven days (by July 1st). The second is whether the Players Association will agree on the Operating Manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason.

Earlier, the Major League Baseball Players Association overwhelmingly voted to reject the league’s recent proposal for a 60-game season. Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the length of Manfred’s mandated season is expected to be 60 games. If that holds, the MLBPA will have retained its right to file a grievance while still getting the same length of season.

Report: MLBPA votes against MLB’s 60-game proposal

Tony Clark
Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 22, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT
8 Comments

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan report that the Major League Baseball Players Association has voted against MLB ownership’s recent proposal for a 60-game season. The vote was 33-to-5 against the proposal.

Craig went over details of what the proposal included earlier:

  • 60 games at full prorated salaries;
  • Salaries will NOT be guaranteed in the event games are not played;
  • The playoff pool for players will be $25 million, minimum;
  • If fewer that 50 games are played then playoffs will NOT be expanded for the 2021 season and the DH will NOT apply to the 2021 season;
  • There will be no salary relief with respect to the $170 million the owners advanced the players in early April. The players had requested that some of that be transformed from an advance on future salaries to a one-time payment;
  • No modifications will be made to the qualifying offer system.

This almost certainly means that, in order for there to be a 2020 season, commissioner Rob Manfred will decide on the length of the season himself as was agreed upon by both sides back in March. It is believed that the owners would like a season in the neighborhood of 50 games. The MLBPA’s rejection also leaves them with the option to file a grievance.

MLB spring training facilities were recently shut down after COVID-19 outbreaks in Phillies and Blue Jays camps. The two sides will still have to agree on health and safety protocol, but against this backdrop, there is a possibility that players could choose not to participate.

Lastly, Manfred’s mandating of a season will have an effect on negotiations for the next collective bargaining agreement. The current agreement expires on December 1, 2021, and the two sides were already on shaky ground before the pandemic. That they were unable to find a compromise on a 2020 season speaks to the difficulties that await them in the next 17 months and change.