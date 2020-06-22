MLB owners unanimously vote to implement 2020 season

MLB has released a statement in which it announces it will be going forward with a 2020 season under terms of the March agreement.

Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed by Commissioner Manfred and Tony Clark. Needless to say, we are disappointed by this development.

“The framework provided an opportunity for MLB and its players to work together to confront the difficulties and challenges presented by the pandemic. It gave our fans the chance to see an exciting new Postseason format. And, it offered players significant benefits including:

The universal DH for two years A guaranteed $25 million in playoff pools in 2020 $33 million in forgiven salary advances that would increase the take home pay of 61% of Major League players Overall earnings for players of 104 percent of prorated salary Over the last two days, MLB agreed to remove expanded Postseason in 2021 in order to address player concerns

In view of this rejection, the MLB Clubs have unanimously voted to proceed with the 2020 season under the terms of the March 26th Agreement. The provisions listed above will not be operative.

In order to produce a schedule with a specific number of games, we are asking that the Players Association provide to us by 5:00 p.m. (ET) tomorrow with two pieces of information. The first is whether players will be able to report to camp within seven days (by July 1st). The second is whether the Players Association will agree on the Operating Manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason.