Nelson Cruz
Nelson Cruz wins 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

By Bill BaerJun 21, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT
Twins DH Nelson Cruz has won the 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the club announced on Sunday evening. The award is given to athletes “who are making significant contributions toward securing peace, social justice, human rights, and/or social capital in their communities and on a global basis.” The other finalists for the award included WNBA forward Maya Moore, NFL defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, and WWE star Titus O’Neil.

Previous winners of the award include NFL defensive end Chris Long (2019), NBA forward Kevin Durant (2018), NHL defenseman Mark Giordano (2017), NBA point guard Chris Paul (2016), and WNBA forward Tamika Catchings (2015).

Cruz is being recognized for the extensive charitable work he does for the Dominican Republic, particularly in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz. Per ESPN, Cruz has provided the town with a new police station, a fire engine and ambulance, as well as wheelchairs and crutches. He also brings dentists and optometrists in to provide citizens with checkups, medicine, and eyewear.

As a result of winning the award, Cruz’s charity will receive a $100,000 grant. The other finalists will get a $25,000 grant each to their respective charities.

The Dodgers won the 2020 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year for the work of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. CEO Nichol Whiteman said in a statement, “LADF was built for this moment in time. The trauma of a pandemic and social justice events has exacerbated the significant disparities in our communities. We know that inequality can only be dismantled through proactive and strategic interventions, and we are starting with the root causes. This award is a celebration of our organization’s accomplishments, but we are far from done. LADF will not waver. We will be part of the solution.”

According to ESPN, the Dodgers Dreamfield program is responsible for building 51 baseball and softball fields in underserved communities in the L.A. area, providing 368,000 youth with access to safe, playable fields.

MLBPA delays vote on MLB’s 60-game proposal

By Bill BaerJun 21, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT
Over the weekend, we learned that the Major League Baseball Players Association would vote on Sunday whether or not to accept MLB’s latest proposal — or “framework” — for a 60-game 2020 regular season. The two sides were arguably as far apart as they have been throughout this entire process following a recent meeting between commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark that resulted in Clark upset with the “proposal” and Manfred flummoxed that they didn’t have a deal in place.

A wrench got thrown into everyone’s plans, however, as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hit several spring training facilities belonging to the Phillies and Blue Jays in Florida. The Tampa Bay Lightning of the NHL closed their stadium amid an outbreak, and the Clemson University football team was also hit particularly hard. MLB closed down all of the spring training facilities for a deep cleaning and disinfecting.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the MLBPA did not vote on Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports. The union is instead continuing to use the time to gather more information regarding health and safety protocols.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Manfred sent a letter to Clark today offering to cancel expanded playoffs and the universal DH for the 2021 season if a full season isn’t played this year. The universal DH in particular was seen as a concession on the part of ownership towards the union. Ownership has been pushing for a shorter regular season but expanded playoffs during the pandemic.