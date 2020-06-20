MLB shuts down all spring training facilities for cleaning and disinfecting

Major League Baseball has decided to immediately shut down all spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida for disinfecting and cleaning. Once they reopen, no one will be admitted to the facilities unless they test negative for COVID-19.
The move comes the day after at least eight people at the Phillies camp in Clearwater, Florida tested positive for COVID-19 and after the Blue Jays closed down their spring training facility in nearby Dunedin, Florida after a player began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning likewise closed down their arena following positive COVID tests. At least twenty-three players on Clemson University’s football team have tested positive as well.