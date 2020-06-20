MLB shuts down all spring training facilities for cleaning and disinfecting

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Cubs infielder Addison Russell has signed a deal with the Kiwoom Heroes in South Korea. It’s a $530K contract. The deal was reported by Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News.

Russell was non-tendered by the Cubs last December. He was suspended 40 games by Major League Baseball in October of 2018 after his now-ex-wife Melisa Reidy detailed years of physical abuse she suffered at his hands.

The Cubs’ non-tender, however, was not a response to Russell’s history of abuse. Indeed, the Cubs tendered Russell a contract a couple months after his suspension was announced and he played for them in 2019. He played poorly, though, which is why the Cubs cut ties.

Now he’ll play for the Heroes.

