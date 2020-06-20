Getty Images

MLB shuts down all spring training facilities for cleaning and disinfecting

By Craig CalcaterraJun 20, 2020, 11:13 AM EDT
Major League Baseball has decided to immediately shut down all spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida for disinfecting and cleaning. Once they reopen, no one will be admitted to the facilities unless they test negative for COVID-19.

The move comes the day after at least eight people at the Phillies camp in Clearwater, Florida tested positive for COVID-19 and after the Blue Jays closed down their spring training facility in nearby Dunedin, Florida after a player began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning likewise closed down their arena following positive COVID tests. At least twenty-three players on Clemson University’s football team have tested positive as well.

Addison Russell signs with Korea’s Kiwoom Heroes

By Craig CalcaterraJun 20, 2020, 4:52 AM EDT
Former Cubs infielder Addison Russell has signed a deal with the Kiwoom Heroes in South Korea. It’s a $530K contract. The deal was reported by Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News.

Russell was non-tendered by the Cubs last December. He was suspended 40 games by Major League Baseball in October of 2018 after his now-ex-wife Melisa Reidy detailed years of physical abuse she suffered at his hands.

The Cubs’ non-tender, however, was not a response to Russell’s history of abuse. Indeed, the Cubs tendered Russell a contract a couple months after his suspension was announced and he played for them in 2019. He played poorly, though, which is why the Cubs cut ties.

Now he’ll play for the Heroes.