Sanó, accused of kidnapping, says he’s been blackmailed

Associated PressJun 18, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT
Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano told a Dominican Republic newspaper he’s being blackmailed, having been accused of kidnapping and assault.

The Twins said Thursday they’re aware of the report in El Nuevo Diario and still trying to gathering more information about the situation surrounding Sano, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract in January and will move to first base if and when the 2020 season begins.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and hope to have more as it becomes available,” Twins spokesman Dustin Morse said.

El Nuevo Diario reported that Odalis Ramos, a lawyer, has accused Sano and three of his friends of kidnapping, beating and threatening to hang his client, Raudy Omar Sanchez de la Cruz, during an incident last month in San Pedro de Macoris, the hometown of the 27-year-old Sano.

Sano denied the accusations to the newspaper. He said Sanchez de la Cruz was involved in a sexual assault of a young relative of Sano’s. No charges have been filed in relation to any of the accusations. The local prosecutor’s office has a hearing scheduled for June 25, El Nuevo Diario reported. Sano told the newspaper that Ramos requested 10 million Dominican pesos, which is about $170,000 in American currency, to drop the accusations. Sano said he would sue Ramos for 30 million pesos, or about $500,000.

Sano bounced back from a rough 2018 season, hitting a career-high 34 homers in just 105 games last year. He also had a career-best .923 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2019, after a belated start due to a badly cut heel he suffered during a celebration of his team’s winter league championship in the Dominican Republic.

Rob Manfred thought he had a deal when he was only making a proposal

By Craig CalcaterraJun 18, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
Yesterday there was some confusion with respect to the ongoing negotiations between the players and the owners. Specifically: Rob Manfred was confused that there was an ongoing negotiation. He thought he had a deal.

Really. This is what he just told the press in response to getting the MLBPA’s counteroffer a couple of hours ago:

You’ll recall that the initial report of that offer, from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, was that the sides were “closing in on a deal.” The MLBPA immediately contradicted that, however:

 

So even if Manfred thought, somehow, that a face-to-face meeting with the MLBPA executive director, talking about broad terms without their respective legal teams present, resulted in a deal he knew by 3:01 PM Eastern time yesterday that he was mistaken. And, in any event, it was widely reported all yesterday afternoon and evening that MLB had made an offer of 60 games, and no one from Major League Baseball apparently pushed back on those reports.

So why in the heck is Manfred now saying he thought they had a deal? If I had to guess, I’d say that this is a continued function of a thing I talked about over the weekend: Manfred doesn’t have control of the ownership group, and in order to try to keep everyone in his disparate group of owners happy, he’s having to lurch from one position to another, reacting to their anger or objections while he is also dealing with the MLBPA.

Maybe I’m wrong, but I can’t think of any other reason why an otherwise competent attorney and negotiator like Manfred is would conclude that a deal was done until a deal was 100%, absolutely done. Indeed, every attorney and negotiator knows that your work isn’t done until there is ink to paper.

In any event, the MLBPA has just responded:

For Manfred to keep this “I thought we had a deal” line up, he has to accuse Tony Clark of lying. I don’t think he’s going to do that. Because I don’t think he really believes they had a deal. I think he needs certain owners to believe that.