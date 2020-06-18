Getty Images

MLBPA makes a counteroffer for 70 games, owners reportedly “livid”

By Craig CalcaterraJun 18, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
The Major League Baseball Players Association has sent a counteroffer to Major League Baseball for a season of around 70 games. This comes on the heels of reports yesterday that Rob Manfred offered the players a 60 game season. The big move though is that Manfred, it seems, has finally agreed that any deal would involve prorated pay. Which turns this all into a haggling session over games as opposed to a fundamental difference in approach.

Here’s Tony Clark’s statement on the offer:

And here’s how it’s, reportedly, being received by the owners:

So there’s that.

My view: Being OK with 60 games but being “livid” about 70 games says absolutely nothing about the relative quality of the proposals but a whole hell of a lot about your contempt for the idea of compromise or respectful engagement with the other side.

Rob Manfred thought he had a deal when he was only making a proposal

By Craig CalcaterraJun 18, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
Yesterday there was some confusion with respect to the ongoing negotiations between the players and the owners. Specifically: Rob Manfred was confused that there was an ongoing negotiation. He thought he had a deal.

Really. This is what he just told the press in response to getting the MLBPA’s counteroffer a couple of hours ago:

You’ll recall that the initial report of that offer, from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, was that the sides were “closing in on a deal.” The MLBPA immediately contradicted that, however:

 

So even if Manfred thought, somehow, that a face-to-face meeting with the MLBPA executive director, talking about broad terms without their respective legal teams present, resulted in a deal he knew by 3:01 PM Eastern time yesterday that he was mistaken. And, in any event, it was widely reported all yesterday afternoon and evening that MLB had made an offer of 60 games, and no one from Major League Baseball apparently pushed back on those reports.

So why in the heck is Manfred now saying he thought they had a deal? If I had to guess, I’d say that this is a continued function of a thing I talked about over the weekend: Manfred doesn’t have control of the ownership group, and in order to try to keep everyone in his disparate group of owners happy, he’s having to lurch from one position to another, reacting to their anger or objections while he is also dealing with the MLBPA.

Maybe I’m wrong, but I can’t think of any other reason why an otherwise competent attorney and negotiator like Manfred is would conclude that a deal was done until a deal was 100%, absolutely done. Indeed, every attorney and negotiator knows that your work isn’t done until there is ink to paper.

In any event, the MLBPA has just responded:

For Manfred to keep this “I thought we had a deal” line up, he has to accuse Tony Clark of lying. I don’t think he’s going to do that. Because I don’t think he really believes they had a deal. I think he needs certain owners to believe that.