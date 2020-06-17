Getty Images

There’s no baseball but teams are still manipulating service time

By Craig CalcaterraJun 17, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
There may be no baseball being played but some teams are still doing what they do best: taking advantage of powerless minor leaguers and manipulating service time.

That’s the report from Kyle Glaser of Baseball America, whose sources tell him that “at least four teams were offering undrafted amateur players — and a few recently drafted players — contracts that begin in the 2021 season rather than in 2020.

This is a change from the usual practice in which players taken in the June draft, or who sign immediately after the draft, are given contracts for the current year, which starts their minor league service time running. That service time, in turn, dictates when they become eligible for the Rule 5 draft or when they become minor league free agents who can command higher salaries. By starting their contracts running next year — while still maintaining rights to the players this year — the teams who ink these deals are gaining an additional year of control over the players and are reducing the pressure on themselves to promote players lest they lose the benefits of their services.

One might say, “hey wait, but there’s no baseball yet this year, and there likely will be no minor league baseball at all! So of course the deals should start next year!” Nah, not buying it. The teams still have control over the player in 2020, the player who signs or who is drafted is still restricted from seeking another team to play for, and, in all likelihood, the player will still be subject to instruction and training of some sort in 2020, be it at a team facility or under orders from a team to pursue certain conditioning activities at home.

So this is a power grab by teams. The wrestling away of yet another year after they already control these young men for many years as it is. It’s service time manipulation, pure and simple.

‘Framework’ includes DH in NL for 2020-21, could become permanent

By Bill BaerJun 17, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the proposed “framework” discussed by commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Wednesday includes the designated hitter rule for the 2020-21 seasons. As the current collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, 2021, it is easy to see the DH becoming permanent in the NL.

This isn’t a particularly revelatory suggestion. There was talk, even before the pandemic, of bringing the DH rule to the National League. In the context of ongoing discussions between owners and the league, this could be seen as a very light concession on the owners’ part. Adding the DH to the NL would create 15 more legitimate job openings (as opposed to bench roles) and would allow more one-dimensional players to have a better market in free agency.

Some NL teams would benefit more than others with a DH rule, obviously. The Mets come to mind, having a very obvious place to put Dominic Smith and Yoenis Céspedes. The Phillies would be able to give Jay Bruce regular at-bats, as would the Rockies with Ian Desmond. The Brewers could slide Ryan Braun into the DH role with Avisaíl García playing in the outfield every day.

If we never see the DH in the National League again, then it’s fitting that Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner (now with the Diamondbacks) hit the last home run as a pitcher. He homered off of Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman on September 24 last year.