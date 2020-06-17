Red Sox pitching prospect Noah Song ordered to flight school

Bill Wagner of the Capital Gazette reports that Red Sox minor league pitcher Noah Song has been ordered to report to flight school at Naval Air Station Pensacola by the Department of Defense. As a result, Song’s professional baseball career, which just started, will be paused.
Song, 23, played baseball for the Navy from 2016-19, posting a 2.37 ERA with 428 strikeouts and 121 walks over 334 1/3 innings. The Red Sox selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. In a brief appearance in the New York Penn League last year, Penn allowed two runs on 10 hits and five walks with 19 strikeouts across 17 innings of work. MLB Pipeline currently has him ranked No. 15 in the Red Sox system. Baseball America has him at No. 9 and FanGraphs has him fifth.
According to Wagner, Song submitted a request to be waived from his duties back in October. Song changed his mind in April, as he does not retroactively qualify under a recent DoD policy that allows service academy graduates to pursue careers in professional sports upon graduation. Song can seek early release from his active duty commitment in May next year.
Wagner’s article contains a lot more information about Song’s situation, but suffice it to say that the Red Sox will be without their pitching prospect for at least a year.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the proposed “framework” discussed by commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Wednesday includes the designated hitter rule for the 2020-21 seasons. As the current collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, 2021, it is easy to see the DH becoming permanent in the NL.
This isn’t a particularly revelatory suggestion. There was talk, even before the pandemic, of bringing the DH rule to the National League. In the context of ongoing discussions between owners and the league, this could be seen as a very light concession on the owners’ part. Adding the DH to the NL would create 15 more legitimate job openings (as opposed to bench roles) and would allow more one-dimensional players to have a better market in free agency.
Some NL teams would benefit more than others with a DH rule, obviously. The Mets come to mind, having a very obvious place to put Dominic Smith and Yoenis Céspedes. The Phillies would be able to give Jay Bruce regular at-bats, as would the Rockies with Ian Desmond. The Brewers could slide Ryan Braun into the DH role with Avisaíl García playing in the outfield every day.
If we never see the DH in the National League again, then it’s fitting that Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner (now with the Diamondbacks) hit the last home run as a pitcher. He homered off of Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman on September 24 last year.