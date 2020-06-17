Eliminate MLB leagues
MLB, MLBPA have a ‘framework’ that ‘could’ lead to an agreement

By Craig CalcaterraJun 17, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT
Earlier this afternoon we heard about Rob Manfred and Tony Clark meeting face-to-face in an effort to get some momentum on their stalled talks. In the past hour a flurry of reports emerged from those talks, some contradicting others, which suggests that, while the matter remains as clear as mud, at least some progress has been made toward playing a 2020 season.

The frenzy was kicked off by Jon Heyman is reporting that Major League Baseball and the MLBPA were “closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season.” The Players Union and several reporters quickly walked that back, saying that such talk was premature. Indeed, the MLBPA itself simply said that “reports of an agreement are false.”

What does seem to have happened, however, based on numerous reports, is that Major League Baseball has made a proposal to the MLBPA for a 60-game season at prorated pay and an expanded playoff structure that could include as many as 16 teams. It is unclear if that expanded playoff proposal, like some earlier union proposals, would cover both this season and next or just a shortened 2020 campaign.

As we’ve reported many times, the MLBPA negotiated for and received assurances that any 2020 season would feature prorated pay for the players. The owners have been attempting unsuccessfully to get the players off of that requirement with the threat of imposing a short season — around 50 games — if they had to pay players prorated salaries. The players have offered expanded playoffs in an effort to get the owners to to move closer to their demand of a longer season.

Finally, in recent days MLB was reported to have been demanding that the players waive any rights to file a grievance claiming that the league has been negotiating in bad faith. Some reports this afternoon claimed that the union is amenable to that. Either way, it’s likely that MLB would not agree to 2020 plan that either (a) did not contain a waiver of bad faith; or (b) did not represent enough movement toward the players’ position that such a claim would be unlikely to be advanced.

In the wake of those conflicting reports and all of that uncertainty, Major League Baseball just released a statement from Rob Manfred claiming that he and Tony Clark have agreed to a “framework” that “could” lead to an agreement:

“At my request, Tony Clark and I met for several hours yesterday in Phoenix. We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents. I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today. Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the Clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same.”

Again, not definitive. And it wouldn’t surprise me a bit if the union shot back taking issue with Manfred’s characterization of the meeting. But that’s where we are.

‘Framework’ includes DH in NL for 2020-21, could become permanent

By Bill BaerJun 17, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the proposed “framework” discussed by commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Wednesday includes the designated hitter rule for the 2020-21 seasons. As the current collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, 2021, it is easy to see the DH becoming permanent in the NL.

This isn’t a particularly revelatory suggestion. There was talk, even before the pandemic, of bringing the DH rule to the National League. In the context of ongoing discussions between owners and the league, this could be seen as a very light concession on the owners’ part. Adding the DH to the NL would create 15 more legitimate job openings (as opposed to bench roles) and would allow more one-dimensional players to have a better market in free agency.

Some NL teams would benefit more than others with a DH rule, obviously. The Mets come to mind, having a very obvious place to put Dominic Smith and Yoenis Céspedes. The Phillies would be able to give Jay Bruce regular at-bats, as would the Rockies with Ian Desmond. The Brewers could slide Ryan Braun into the DH role with Avisaíl García playing in the outfield every day.

If we never see the DH in the National League again, then it’s fitting that Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner (now with the Diamondbacks) hit the last home run as a pitcher. He homered off of Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman on September 24 last year.