Dr. Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci: MLB season should end in September

By Bill BaerJun 16, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT
Per Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that if there is a 2020 MLB season, the season — including both the regular season and the postseason — should end in September before a second wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hits the U.S. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said, “If the question is time, I would try to keep it in the core summer months and end it not with the way we play the World Series, until the end of October when it’s cold. I would avoid that.”

Of course, the idea of a 2020 season at the moment seems farfetched given the inability of MLB ownership to make any concessions towards the MLB Players Association — which already agreed, back in March, to salary cuts in the form of pro rata salaries — in order to facilitate getting games underway. Commissioner Rob Manfred went from saying a week ago that MLB will “100%” having a season to yesterday claiming he was “not confident” in having a season.

According to The New York Times, Florida, Texas, and Arizona set records on Tuesday for the most cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day. California has also seen a surge in cases. Still, Fauci said, “I think the chances of there being less of an issue in the end of July and all of August and September are much, much better than if you go into October.”

As Shaikin notes, MLBPA chief negotiator Bruce Meyer thinks the owners’ desire for fewer games and a season that ends sooner rather than later is a cost-containment mechanism rather than genuine concern for the players’ health. Some players — Sean Doolittle and Anthony Rizzo among them — also expressed skepticism about the timing of an Associated Press report on Monday that said several MLB players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Black MLB players release video: Be the Change

By Bill BaerJun 16, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
George Floyd was killed by the Minneapolis Police Department on May 25, 2020 when an officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality, which have sparked change in some areas of the country.

Shortly after the protests began, Black NFL players teamed up to create a video affirming that Black Lives Matter and asking the NFL to take a stronger stance against systemic racism. It worked, as commissioner Roger Goodell released a video of his own, admitting the league was wrong for trying to silence Colin Kaepernick. The league has since encouraged peaceful protest and Goodell encouraged teams to sign Kaepernick.

Black MLB players took their cue from NFL players, releasing a video of their own.

The video features Aaron Judge, CC Sabathia, Prince Fielder, and Howie Kendrick, among many others. They collectively say:

We’ve been told that our peaceful pleas were not made at the right time, at the right place, in the right way. We’ve been told to wait. But we remember when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. warned us that the word “wait” has almost always meant “never.” We will wait no longer. We will make our voices louder for all of us who can and for all of those who could not. Eight minutes and 46 seconds is enough time to lift a knee, to do what is right, to say something, to acknowledge the pain of the Black community. You have cheered for us but we need you to cheer with us now, when we need you most. Black Lives Matter. It’s our cheer for change. It’s your cheer for us. It’s these cheers that will unite us. One team, one dream, be the change.

 