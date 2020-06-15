Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Rob Manfred ‘not confident’ there will be a 2020 MLB season

By Bill BaerJun 15, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Commissioner Rob Manfred says he is “not confident” there will be a 2020 MLB season, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. This runs counter to Manfred’s declaration last week that “we’re going to play baseball in 2020, 100%.”

Manfred blamed the MLBPA for cutting off negotiations over the weekend. Union head Tony Clark said, “It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.” Manfred said that “as long as there’s no dialogue” the risk of no season “is going to continue.”

The commissioner described the lack of cohesion between the owners and the union as “a disaster for our game.” He added, “It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans.”

Manfred claimed the owners are “100% committed to getting baseball back on the field.” Which is, well, not true since the owners submitted several proposals that were more or less identical to each other, barely making any concessions towards the players after the players agreed to pay cuts back in March. The owners have also used the pandemic to shrink the minor leagues, to shorten the draft, to limit bonuses given to undrafted free agents, and to push back the the international signing period.

Additionally, Manfred continued to accuse the union of “bad faith,” saying that the MLBPA intends to file a greivance “claiming that they were entitled to an additional billion dollars.”

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports that the league sent the union a letter today in which it said there will be no 2020 season unless the players waive their right to legal claims against the league. During a pandemic.

The fact that there is still no plan for a 2020 season and that there may not be a 2020 season at all will be entirely the owners’ fault, not the players. The players have conceded, initially in March. They then scaled back from their original proposal with each subsequent proposal. The owners offered several permutations of essentially the same offer, and also want the players to waive their right to legal recourse while putting their lives at risk due to COVID-19. Manfred, on behalf of the owners, overplayed his hand and the union has successfully called the league out on its bluff. Unfortunately, it is not only Manfred and the owners that will have egg on their face. The sport as a whole will.

MLB advises teams against using Continuing Education Program as bargaining chip

By Bill BaerJun 15, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT
Baseball America’s JJ Cooper reports that Major League Baseball has issued a memo to teams advising them against offering “exorbitant” amounts to undrafted free agents via the Continuing Education Program. In the ensuing thread on his tweet, Cooper goes through some thought exercises trying to figure out how to game the Continuing Education Program. He can’t come up with anything significant, as the scholarship comes with significant amounts of safeguards.

The pandemic and ensuing shutdown of MLB caused owners and the MLB Players Association to negotiate the temporary landscape of the sport. The 2020 draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five rounds for this year, and the 2021 draft may be only 20 rounds. Additionally, undrafted free agents were capped at a $20,000 bonus. The memo Cooper mentioned is aimed at preventing teams from circumventing that bonus by promising UDFA’s more money via the CEP program.

There’s a cynical and a not-so-cynical way to interpret this. The cynical way is to see this as one of the many ways MLB has hamstrung players who are not yet major leaguers — shrinking the minors by more than 25 percent, lobbying to legally underpay minor leaguers, etc.

The more forgiving interpretation is to see this as MLB trying to protect the young players, their families, and perhaps some less experienced agents who might not know MLB teams can try to take advantage of players this way, by over-promising while planning to under-deliver. Or, in MLB’s verbiage, offering “exorbitant” amounts. The amount of money the team contributes has nothing to do with either party’s desire or intent; it’s based on incurred expenses and oftentimes paid directly to the school. A player living on campus at Yale will receive more scholarship money — for tuition, for room and board — than a student commuting to a community college, for example. When you realize that most players will either never take advantage of the program or will incur expenses on the lighter end of the spectrum, it’s easy for teams to confidently overpromise to attempt to attract players. And if one team is overpromising, then the other teams are incentivized to do the same, creating an entire system of dishonesty.

Of course, only MLB knows its true intentions behind the memo. How you interpret this depends on your level of cynicism with the league. And, frankly, MLB hasn’t done much to earn itself the benefit of the doubt lately.