Getty Images

Players reject MLB offer, ask league to set a 2020 schedule

By Craig CalcaterraJun 14, 2020, 8:21 AM EDT
20 Comments

The Major League Baseball Players Association has rejected MLB and the owners’ latest offer of terms under which to play the 2020 season. They have also issued a statement saying that, rather than provide yet another counteroffer, they simply want Major League Baseball to set a 2020 schedule and be done with it.

The statement from Tony Clark:

Players want to play. It’s who we are and what we do.

Since March, the Association has made it clear that our No.1 focus is playing the fullest season possible, as soon as possible, as safely as possible. Players agreed to billions in monetary concessions as a means to that end, and in the face of repeated media leaks and misdirection we made additional proposals to inject new revenues into the industry – proposals that would benefit the owners, players, broadcast partners, and fans alike.

It’s now become apparent that these efforts have fallen upon deaf ears. In recent days, owners have decried the supposed unprofitability of owning a baseball team and the Commissioner has repeatedly threatened to schedule a dramatically shortened season unless players agree to hundreds of millions in further concessions. Our response has been consistent that such concessions are unwarranted, would be fundamentally unfair to players, and that our sport deserves the fullest 2020 season possible. These remain our positions today, particularly in light of new reports regarding MLB’s national television rights – information we requested from the league weeks ago but were never provided.

As a result, it unfortunately appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile. It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.

ESPN reports that MLBPA chief negotiator Bruce Meyer has sent a letter to MLB separately from this statement saying, “We demand that you inform us of your plans by close of business on Monday, June 15.”

As for Clark’s statement: the “fullest season possible” likely refers to the players’ two offers of a 114-game and an 89-game season. The “billions in concessions” reflects the players’ agreement to forego guaranteed 2020 salaries, which are based on a “championship season” of whatever length is set, and their agreement to instead go with prorated, per-game salaries. The “new proposals” which would “inject revenues” into the league likely refer to the players’ offer of expanded playoffs for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

As for the third paragraph, we reported last week on ownership claiming that baseball is unprofitable, which is an evergreen claim of ownership, as implausible now as it always has been. The context for Clark’s comment near the end, about “new reports regarding MLB’s national television rights” comes from a report yesterday afternoon that MLB and TBS have just agreed to a new $1 billion playoff TV package which replaces the old $350 million package. The “dramatically shortened season” Clark references no doubt refers to leaks from MLB to the press over the past few weeks that Rob Manfred will impose a 48-50 game season if no concessions are given by players.

In the wake of Clark’s statement, Major League Baseball issued a statement of its own. One that, as we’ll discuss below, is inflammatory, is wildly misleading, and which contains numerous assertions that are unsupported by facts or evidence:

“We are disappointed that the MLBPA has chosen not to negotiate in good faith over resumption of play after MLB has made three successive proposals that would provide players, Clubs and our fans with an amicable resolution to a very difficult situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MLBPA understands that the agreement reached on March 26th was premised on the parties’ mutual understanding that the players would be paid their full salaries only if play resumed in front of fans, and that another negotiation was to take place if Clubs could not generate the billions of dollars of ticket revenue required to pay players. The MLBPA’s position that players are entitled to virtually all the revenue from a 2020 season played without fans is not fair to the thousands of other baseball employees that Clubs and our office are supporting financially during this very difficult 2020 season.

We will evaluate the Union’s refusal to adhere to the terms of the March Agreement, and after consulting with ownership, determine the best course to bring baseball back to our fans.”

First off, Major League Baseball’s statement that the players are negotiating in bad faith is simply not true.

“Bad faith” negotiation is a distinct legal notion in which a party pretends to negotiate in an effort to reach as settlement but has no real intention to do so. A party acting in bad faith plays the game for effect, for delay, or for public relations purposes. There is no objective reason to believe that that’s what the players have done. They have moved in their offers and counter offers to the owners in terms of numbers of games played and they have offered the owners a lucrative additional round of playoffs for the next two seasons. They have attempted to move toward the owners.

The same cannot be said of Major League Baseball.

As we discussed recently, MLB’s offers have, basically, all been the same offer dressed up in different ways. Indeed, in light of that non-movement — and in light of their mischaracterization of the March Agreement, which we’ll get to next — the claim of “bad faith” fits Major League Baseball’s negotiating stance far better than it fits that of the players.

The assertion in the statement that there was a “mutual understanding” that players would only receive full prorated salaries if there were fans — thus requiring the players to make further salary concessions — is likewise simply not true.

Nowhere in the the March 26 Agreement does it state that the salary structure should or must change if fans are not present. If it did, MLB’s statement last night would have cited the exact language which requires it rather than refer to a “mutual understanding.” I will note that by way of my personal legal experience, claiming that there was a “mutual understanding” of a contract term is a pretty classic dodge employed by parties who know that a contract does not say what they wished it did but who want to imply otherwise.

So let’s talk about what the March Agreement actually says, not what MLB’s press release implies that it says.

It has been widely reported and confirmed by the parties on multiple occasions that the March agreement between owners and players gives players the right to receive prorated pay on a per-game basis for any season played. The owners, meanwhile, have the right to set the length of any season played. It also specified that “The Office of the Commissioner and Players Association will discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing games in the absence of spectators.”

Given that the sides could have, but did not, specifically state in the March Agreement that players must make salary concessions if there were no fans, what then are the discussions of “economic feasibility” it refers to?

I would argue that that means the two sides would discuss what could be done to make fan-free games a more financially viable proposition. Things like adding additional rounds of playoffs, which the players have proposed, or changing things on the field such as having players wear microphones of the creation of different in-game revenue or marketing initiatives. Advertisements on uniforms, perhaps. Different rules regarding off-field expenses for lodging or travel, perhaps. Anything besides the one specifically set term, which is salary.

The kicker here is that MLB has admitted as much. While it can say what it wants in a press release, in at least two formal letters sent to the MLBPA during negotiations, MLB’s chief negotiator Dan Halem and legal counsel Pat Houlihan have admitted that salaries are a settled term. Specifically, in a May 18 letter to Tony Clark:, Halem said “[MLBPA] is free to take the position that players are unwilling to accept further reductions.” In a May 22 letter Houlihan said “We agree with the [MLBPA] that, under the Agreement, players are not required to accept less than their full prorated salary.”

These admissions — and, more importantly, the literal terms of the March Agreement — completely negate MLB’s claims as set forth in their press release. It’s a better idea, both in life and in legal disputes, to believe the legal documents and the admissions of the parties, not their P.R. gambits. MLB would have you believe otherwise.

That’s not the only misleading part of MLB’s statement:

  • The claim that MLB has made “three successive proposals” that would “provide an amicable resolution” is rather rich given that, as we discussed above, MLB’s proposals have all been repackaged version of the same basic proposal;
  • The claim that that the players think that they “are entitled to virtually all the revenue from a 2020 season played without fans” is interesting given that, as has been reported, the players have asked the owners to give them detailed financial information to support their demand that players must make salary concessions. The MLBPA has asked for financial information to validate the league’s revenue projections. They say the league has not backed up the numbers. If players’ salary demands are going to “eat up all the revenue” MLB should open its books show its work. It hasn’t; finally
  • MLB’s claim that the players have “refused to adhere to the March Agreement” is simply not true. It has not stated, publicly or privately, how the players have not adhered to it. Even in its press release it merely refers to the “mutual understanding” of what the Agreement was “premised on.” If it wishes to accuse the MLBPA of violating the March Agreement, MLB has the right to file a grievance. I highly doubt it will do so.

More cosmically than all of that, contracts mean things. Their specific terms matter. No one knows this better than Major League Baseball.

When a team leaves a ready-for-the-majors rookie in the minors for three extra weeks in order to manipulate his service time, it is foregoing the “mutual understanding” and “premise” regarding the promotion of minor leaguers (i.e. that teams will do so when the players are ready) and is instead relying on the letter of the CBA which allows clubs to promote players when it wants to. Ask Kris Bryant how that works.

When that rookie breaks out huge in his first season, makes the All-Star team and wins the Rookie of the Year Award and becomes a huge, huge star that excites fans and boosts attendance, we may all expect that the club will reward him with a substantial raise for his second year. Clubs routinely forego those expectations, however, and instead renew these players’ at salaries barely above the league minimum. Why? Because the letter of the operative contracts do not require them to do otherwise. Ask Pete Alonso how that works.

Now that dynamic applies to Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball is having a temper tantrum about it.

MLB entered into an agreement that provides the players prorated salaries and allows MLB to set the season’s length. MLB has admitted that it knows that those are the terms. The players are, quite reasonably, holding on to that which they obtained in negotiations and have offered MLB more in the form of expanded playoffs. It has asked MLB for financial documents to prove its claim that prorated salaries are simply unworkable, but MLB has not opened its books to make its case.

Rather than accept or acknowledge that — rather than admit that it made a not-so-great deal for itself back in March — Major League Baseball has chosen to gaslight the public as to what the March Agreement actually says and to cynically and erroneously lambaste the MLBPA as a bad faith actor in last night’s press release.

It’s not a good look for the league. It’s now, in all likelihood, going to result in a comically short 2020 baseball season that will only serve to increase the mistrust between the league and the union and therefore stoke the fires for the bigger fight coming after the 2021 season when a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is due to be negotiated.

We’re in dark times, folks.

MLB, MLBPA negotiations have turned very, very ugly

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJun 13, 2020, 9:10 AM EDT
71 Comments

Yesterday Major League Baseball and its owners made their latest offer to the players.

Given that the number of games and percentage of pay the players would receive in each offer changes, the value of each proposal can be complicated to get one’s head around. As a shorthand, though, it can be looked at this way:

  • Major League Baseball’s previous proposal guaranteed that players would earn 23.4% of their 2020 salaries to play a season with 46% of the usually-scheduled games, while providing them a chance to get 35.2% of their 2020 salaries if everything breaks right and the playoffs are played in their entirety;
  • The players counterproposal had them receiving 55% of their 2020 pay for 55% of a season in terms of games scheduled and would give the owners expanded playoffs for two years;
  • MLB’s latest proposal would give players 31.1% of salaries for a season that is 44% of the usual 162-game schedule with a chance to earn 35.5% if playoffs are played

The latest offer, once again, barely moves in the players’ direction. It’s at best a 7.7% move while demanding that the players move 20% in the owners’ direction. It likewise does not acknowledge that the players’ earned the right to receive prorated pay in the March Agreement between the union and the league, and asks them to play more games than that for which they will be paid in percentage terms. It is thus being characterized by many as yet another bad faith offer from the league.

More worrisome than the terms of the offer, however, is the tone the negotiations. A tone we now know of due to an article written yesterday afternoon by Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of the The Athletic, who obtained a copy of the letter from the league to the union which accompanied the offer.

 

The letter, from MLB’s chief negotiator Dan Halem, takes on a particularly nasty tone. In it Halem accuses the union of negotiating in bad faith, claims that the players’ assertion that they are entitled to prorated salaries is untrue, and even implies that the players are lucky to be in the position to receive any pay at all (e.g. the $170 million in salaries MLB advanced to the players in March) in light of the fact that Commissioner Manfred had the authority to suspend all contracts once President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13. Indeed, Halem seems to imply that, it it were solely up to the league, perhaps it’d be better to not play at all:

Halem, however, writes the discussions leading to the March agreement between the parties that the league made it “crystal clear” to the union that the clubs would not be forced to resume play without fans because it would not be economically feasible. He adds the agreement awarded the players “hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of benefits” in service time and salary advances even though the league could have chosen not to negotiate, citing the national emergency.

Does that sound to you like MLB is using a deadly pandemic as a negotiating tool? Because to me that sounds an awful lot like MLB is using a deadly pandemic as a negotiating tool.

Halem likewise mischaracterizes the position the union’s chief negotiator, Bruce Meyer, took in earlier communications. Halem is angry that Meyer, according to Halem anyway, said that the league “owes” it to players to play as many games as possible this season. The Athletic has a copy of the letter Halem is referring to, however, and Meyer never said that. Rather, he said “the league’s cynical tactic of depriving America of baseball games in furtherance of their demand for unwarranted salary concessions is short-sighted and troubling.” It’s a very different sentiment. To Halem, it’s a claim of entitlement. The players, however, simply seem to be asserting that more baseball is better. Which it is.

In response to Halem’s letter, the union provided The Athletic with a statement. The response itself strongly suggests that Halem is simply mischaracterizing past agreements and communications in his letter:

Mr. Halem’s self-serving letter is filled with inaccuracies and incomplete facts. We will respond to that and the league’s latest proposal in short order. It should not be forgotten however that even MLB admits that our March Agreement does not require players to agree to further pay cuts. Indeed, as Mr. Halem agreed in a May 18 letter to Tony Clark: “The Association is free to take the position that players are unwilling to accept further reductions.” Pat Houlihan, MLB legal counsel, similarly acknowledged in his May 22 letter to the Players Association. “We agree with the Association that, under the Agreement, players are not required to accept less than their full prorated salary.’”

One could — and many will — call this “both sides getting nasty” here, but if the union’s statement is true, and (a) there are two letters in which MLB admits that the players are entitled to prorated pay; but (b) Halem and the league continue to insist otherwise in their offers, it’s the very definition of bad faith on the part of Major League Baseball.

 

Here’s the question: if Halem admitted on May 18 and Pat Houlihan admitted on May 22 that the the players are entitled to prorated pay, why is Halem insisting otherwise now and why are the league’s offers still for less than prorated pay?

Based on my legal background and my experience in exchanging nasty letters with attorneys in the course of contentious negotiations,  I can think of two reasons. Neither of them are good.

The first possibility: Halem is covering his butt and is trying to keep the 30 MLB owners from getting mad at him and his boss, Rob Manfred.

When news of the March 26 agreement first came out, there was a lot of discussion about what it required. There were conflicting media reports and assertions from people who knew about what was still subject to negotiation and what was not. It strikes me as quite possible that the owners believed that prorated pay was not guaranteed and that the union would be forced to back down from that. Indeed, Jeff Wilpon told Andrew Cuomo just that back in April. The only reason they would believe that is if the men who negotiated the terms — Manfred and Halem — gave them that impression. Yet, if they gave the owners that impression in March or April, why are they now admitting otherwise in May letters to the MLBPA?

My guess is that it’s starting to dawn on some of the owners — particularly the ones who would be hit hardest financially if they had to pay prorated salaries — that Manfred and Halem got them a bad deal in March. Maybe they’re asking Manfred and Halem why they aren’t able to make less-than-prorated pay happen. Maybe they don’t even know that Halem and Houlihan admitted in previous letters that they know the players do not have to negotiate down from prorated salaries. If any of that is the case, Halem’s over-the-top bluster makes a great deal of sense. It’s him pounding the table, as it were, in order to make his client think he’s acting tough, to make the other side look like bad faith actors, and to keep his client from realizing he’s not holding as many cards as he thinks. If that’s the case, Halem might not even have the permission to make a fair deal, and he’s now trying to cover up for all of that with angry words. It happens in negotiations all the time. I’ve seen it happen. It looks exactly like this.

The second possibility: The owners and MLB brass have simply decided that they either want as short of a season as they can get or, possibly, would prefer to play no season at all, and they’re trying to lay the groundwork to make the players into the bad guys for it in the mind of the public. They’ll trash the players as bad faith actors and ingrates and hope that the press and the public runs with that narrative so that when they either (a) say the season will only be 48 games long; or (b) say that, actually, we can’t have a season, they don’t seem like the bad guys who preferred less or no baseball to something approaching a season of reasonable length.

 

Neither of those are good, but either way, this is ugly, folks. It’s important to understand, however, that it’s ugliness coming almost completely from Major League Baseball. The league seems, quite clearly, to be taking an aggressive and even disingenuous stance while the players are simply asserting their position in negotiations.