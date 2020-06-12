The Blue Jays still don’t know where they’re playing in 2020

Assuming there is a 2020 season, most teams have been given the green light to play in their home ballparks. One team, however, does not yet have that green light: the Toronto Blue Jays, who are obviously subject to different national laws and political and policy dynamics than U.S.-based teams.

Yesterday Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins talked about that. He said that while the team is hopeful they’ll be able to play home games at Rogers Centre, the club is considering multiple contingency options. One of them would be playing games at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, but sharing another MLB ballpark or playing at a minor league facility closer to Toronto is on the table too.

Obviously there are a lot of variables that need to be dealt with before any baseball is played this year. The home ballpark for the Jays is just one of them.

