MLB expected to offer less-than-prorated pay again

Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Karl Ravech of ESPN are both reporting that Major League Baseball is expected to make a counter offer to the players today that, once again, offers less than prorated pay. Heyman says it’ll be a 72-game season at around 80% of prorated pay. Ravech says it’ll be around 70 games and 80-85% of prorated pay.

MLB’s last offer was for 76 games at 75 percent pro rata — and that was actually a tad worse than their first offer — so this is not much of a bump. It’s unlikely to impress the players in any event given that they’ve insisted on their previously negotiated right to receive 100% of prorated pay.

The owners’ “nuclear option,” as it were, is to simply impose a very short season at 100% prorated pay. Heyman expects the owners to do just that if an agreement is not reached within the next five days or so.

