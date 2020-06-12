MLB expected to offer less-than-prorated pay again

Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Karl Ravech of ESPN are both reporting that Major League Baseball is expected to make a counter offer to the players today that, once again, offers less than prorated pay. Heyman says it’ll be a 72-game season at around 80% of prorated pay. Ravech says it’ll be around 70 games and 80-85% of prorated pay.
MLB’s last offer was for 76 games at 75 percent pro rata — and that was actually a tad worse than their first offer — so this is not much of a bump. It’s unlikely to impress the players in any event given that they’ve insisted on their previously negotiated right to receive 100% of prorated pay.
The owners’ “nuclear option,” as it were, is to simply impose a very short season at 100% prorated pay. Heyman expects the owners to do just that if an agreement is not reached within the next five days or so.
Assuming there is a 2020 season, most teams have been given the green light to play in their home ballparks. One team, however, does not yet have that green light: the Toronto Blue Jays, who are obviously subject to different national laws and political and policy dynamics than U.S.-based teams.
Yesterday Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins talked about that. He said that while the team is hopeful they’ll be able to play home games at Rogers Centre, the club is considering multiple contingency options. One of them would be playing games at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, but sharing another MLB ballpark or playing at a minor league facility closer to Toronto is on the table too.
Obviously there are a lot of variables that need to be dealt with before any baseball is played this year. The home ballpark for the Jays is just one of them.