Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer fires back at owners crying poor

By Bill BaerJun 11, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
MLB team owners haven’t done themselves any favors lately, as several of them went to the press to cry poor. Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said last week that owners’ losses during the pandemic shutdown have been “biblical.” He also said that generally, “The league itself does not make a lot of cash.”

Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick went on Arizona radio earlier this week to continue defending the ideas of revenue sharing and a salary cap. Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. went on St. Louis Radio earlier this week and said, “The industry isn’t very profitable, to be quite honest.”

These comments came against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between the owners and the MLB Players Association pertaining to a 2020 season. Though there have been weeks of trading ideas back and forth, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement. As Craig explained recently, this is solely because the owners are being obstinate. Among other things, the owners want a shorter regular season and for the players to agree to further pay cuts, even beyond those agreed to back in March. The players want a longer season and a larger share of their salaries.

Nationals starter Max Scherzer, a member of the MLBPA executive subcommittee, responded publicly to the league’s desires. In a tweet, he wrote, “There’s no reason to engage with MLB in any further compensation reductions.” He also suggested the owners open their books to prove their claims of economic distress.

Scherzer is not an outspoken player when he’s not on the mound. He rarely offers a controversial opinion or combative thought that doesn’t involve him blowing a 98 MPH fastball past a batter. For him to comment publicly about this exemplifies just how tense things are labor-wise in baseball.

Scherzer responded again, this time to the owners’ recent claims of the sport not being profitable. He tweeted, “Some owners have mentioned that owning a team isn’t very NET profitable.. You know what other company isn’t very NET profitable? Amazon.”

Indeed, Amazon reported net income of just over $11.5 billion in 2019. The business itself was valued at $1 trillion earlier this year. Aside from the Braves, as the team is publicly traded, it’s impossible to know exactly which baseball teams are net profitable and by how much because the owners keep their books closed to the public.

We do know, however, that the league set a revenue record for the 17th consecutive season last year at $10.7 billion and we know that every baseball team is worth at least $1 billion. Even the Marlins, arguably baseball’s poorest franchise, provided incredible value for former owner Jeffrey Loria. Loria bought the franchise for $158.5 million for the Marlins in 2002, then sold the team in 2017 to Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter for $1.2 billion. That’s about a 7.6-to-1 return on investment. Former Royals owner David Glass bought the team for $96 million in 2000 and sold it to John Sherman last year for $1 billion — a 10-to-1 ROI. Owners wouldn’t be purchasing MLB teams, including some within the last five years, if the sport weren’t profitable.

If the owners want sympathy from players, from the media, and from fans, then they have to provide transparency. Dating back to the formal organization of the sport, owners have been decidedly opaque — and at times actively misleading — about their financials. Anything they say should be considered with the utmost skepticism until they open their books.

Delino DeShields says Yankees fans called him the N-word

Delino DeShields
By Bill BaerJun 11, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT
Recently, former major league outfielder Torii Hunter said that he was the target of racial epithets from Red Sox fans at Fenway Park. The Red Sox validated Hunter’s claim, calling his experience “real.” The club said there were seven reported incidents involving fans using racial slurs just last year alone.

It is not the first time in recent memory that a Black major leaguer was on the receiving end of bigoted comments. In the early part of the 2017 season, then-Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said Red Sox fans made racist remarks at him and one fan even threw a bag of peanuts at him. The Red Sox also apologized for that incident. Former big league starter CC Sabathia also said he was called the N-word by Red Sox fans.

Despite the surfeit of reported incidents, Red Sox fans aren’t the only fan base to act this way. Make no mistake, every team’s fan base has uncouth, racist members but we just don’t hear about them. Racism is a nationwide, systemic problem.

Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields told ESPN’s Joon Lee that in 2015, his rookie season, Yankees fans were taunting him while he stood in left field. DeShields said, “They were wearing me out, talking about my sister, how I would never be as good as my dad, normal stuff.” The fans escalated into calling him the N-word. “Even if you do say something, how many people are going to do something about it? That’s just a situation where you feel alone.”

The Yankees were the last team in Major League Baseball to make a statement about the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing nationwide protests against systemic racism, which includes police brutality. Hopefully, the Yankees’ response to DeShields’ comments won’t be as delayed and will be made in the same validating spirit as the Red Sox response to Hunter.