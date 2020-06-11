Alex Cora: Astros’ cheating ‘was not a two-man show’

Back in January — which, due to the scale of events that have happened since, feels like five years ago — Major League Baseball completed its investigation into the Astros’ cheating scheme in 2017. The league suspended GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch each for one year (both were subsequently fired by the Astros), fined the team $5 million, and rescinded the club’s first- and second-round draft picks in both 2020 and ’21.
Alex Cora was the bench coach for the Astros in 2017. Partially as a result of the Astros winning a championship that year, Cora landed a managerial job with the Red Sox in 2018, winning another championship. Those Red Sox, too, were the subject of a separate Major League Baseball investigation into cheating.
Cora and DH/OF Carlos Beltrán, who was named Mets manager in November and fired in January, were cast as the ringleaders of the Astros’ cheating scheme. Cora spoke to ESPN’s Marly Rivera, making his first public comments since the investigation. Cora insists that, despite the framing of the scandal, the Astros’ cheating “was not a two-man show.” He added, “We all did it. And let me be very clear that I am not denying my responsibility, because we were all responsible.” Cora specifically named Luhnow as someone “singling me out … as if I were the sole mastermind.”
Some members of the 2017 Astros, and even owner Jim Crane, went out of their way to deny any knowledge or involvement. Some players said that they felt pressured into complicity. Crane even said that MLB’s investigation “explicitly exonerated” him.
Cora said, “We made a mistake and I must pay for the consequences of my actions.” At least someone involved with the cheating is accepting a modicum of accountability.
Recently, former major league outfielder Torii Hunter said that he was the target of racial epithets from Red Sox fans at Fenway Park. The Red Sox validated Hunter’s claim, calling his experience “real.” The club said there were seven reported incidents involving fans using racial slurs just last year alone.
It is not the first time in recent memory that a Black major leaguer was on the receiving end of bigoted comments. In the early part of the 2017 season, then-Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said Red Sox fans made racist remarks at him and one fan even threw a bag of peanuts at him. The Red Sox also apologized for that incident. Former big league starter CC Sabathia also said he was called the N-word by Red Sox fans.
Despite the surfeit of reported incidents, Red Sox fans aren’t the only fan base to act this way. Make no mistake, every team’s fan base has uncouth, racist members but we just don’t hear about them. Racism is a nationwide, systemic problem.
Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields told ESPN’s Joon Lee that in 2015, his rookie season, Yankees fans were taunting him while he stood in left field. DeShields said, “They were wearing me out, talking about my sister, how I would never be as good as my dad, normal stuff.” The fans escalated into calling him the N-word. “Even if you do say something, how many people are going to do something about it? That’s just a situation where you feel alone.”
The Yankees were the last team in Major League Baseball to make a statement about the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing nationwide protests against systemic racism, which includes police brutality. Hopefully, the Yankees’ response to DeShields’ comments won’t be as delayed and will be made in the same validating spirit as the Red Sox response to Hunter.