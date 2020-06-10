The 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft will be held on Wednesday, aired at 7 PM ET on MLB Network and ESPN/ESPN2, and live streamed on MLB.com. Per the March agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association, the draft has been shortened to five rounds. The first round and Competitive Balance Round A will be aired tonight while the rest of the draft will take place on Thursday.
After finishing 47-114 last season, the worst record in baseball, the Tigers will get to make the first selection in the 2020 draft. They are expected to select Spencer Torkelson, a first baseman from Arizona State University. But nothing is official yet, so we could be in for a surprise.
For a more in-depth look at changes made to the 2020 draft, check out yesterday’s preview.
After the Tigers, the top-10 will feature the Orioles followed by the Marlins, Royals, Blue Jays, Mariners, Pirates, Padres, Rockies, and Angels. We will keep this post updated as the first round progresses tonight.
First Round
1. Detroit Tigers
1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State University
2. Baltimore Orioles
OF Heston Kjerstad, University of Arkansas
3. Miami Marlins
RHP Max Meyer, University Of Minnesota
4. Kansas City Royals
LHP Asa Lacy, Texas A&M University
5. Toronto Blue Jays
SS Austin Martin, Vanderbilt University
6. Seattle Mariners
RHP Emerson Hancock, University of Georgia
7. Pittsburgh Pirates
SS Nick Gonzáles, New Mexico State University
8. San Diego Padres
OF Robert Hassell III, Independence HS (TN)
9. Colorado Rockies
OF Zac Veen, Spruce Creek HS (FL)
10. Los Angeles Angels
LHP Reid Detmers, University of Louisville
11. Chicago White Sox
LHP Garrett Crochet, University of Tennessee
12. Cincinnati Reds
OF Austin Hendrick, West Allegheny HS (PA)
13. San Francisco Giants
C Patrick Bailey, North Carolina State University
14. Texas Rangers
2B Justin Foscue, Mississippi State University
15. Philadelphia Phillies
RHP Nick Abel, Jesuit HS (OR)
16. Chicago Cubs
SS Ed Howard IV, Mount Carmel HS (IL)
17. Boston Red Sox
2B Nick Yorke, Archbishop Mitty HS (CA)
18. Arizona Diamondbacks
RHP Bryce Jarvis, Duke University
19. New York Mets
OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake HS (CA)
20. Milwaukee Brewers
OF Garrett Mitchell, UCLA
21. St. Louis Cardinals
3B Jordan Walker, Decatur High School (GA)
22. Washington Nationals
RHP Cade Cavalli, University of Oklahoma
23. Cleveland Indians
SS Carson Tucker, Mountain Point HS (AZ)
24. Tampa Bay Rays
RHP Nick Bitsko, Central Bucks HS East (PA)
25. Atlanta Braves
LHP Jared Shuster, Wake Forest University
26. Oakland Athletics
C Tyler Soderstrom, Turlock HS (CA)
27. Minnesota Twins
1B Aaron Sabato, University of North Carolina
28. New York Yankees
C Austin Wells, University of Arizona
29. Los Angeles Dodgers
RHP Bobby Miller, University of Louisville
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Baltimore Orioles
SS Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State University
31. Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP Carmen Mlodzinski, University of South Carolina
32. Kansas City Royals
SS Nick Loftin, Baylor University
33. Arizona Diamondbacks
RHP Slade Cecconi, University of Miami
34. San Diego Padres
P Justin Lange, Llano HS (TX)
35. Colorado Rockies
C Drew Romo, The Woodlands HS (TX)
36. Cleveland Indians
RHP Tanner Burns, Auburn University
37. Tampa Bay Rays (acquired from Cardinals in José Martínez deal)
SS Alika Williams, Arizona State University