Former Braves, Yankees outfielder Claudell Washington dies at 65

By Craig CalcaterraJun 10, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Howard Bryant of ESPN reported this morning that Claudell Washington, who played for seven teams in a seventeen-year big league career, has passed away at the age of 65. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Washington had been in declining health for several years.

Washington, a native of Berkeley, California, came up in the Oakland A’s system, making his big league debut at age 19 in 1974. He’d take part in that postseason, playing in the ALCS and the World Series, where he went 4-for-7 while helping Oakland defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.  In only his second season he was an American League All-Star, hitting .308/.345/.424 while stealing 40 bases for the A’s, once again helping them win their division before they lost the 1975 ALCS to the Red Sox.

The A’s would trade Washington to the Rangers before the 1977 season, he’d be traded to the White Sox a little over a year later, and then would be dealt to the Mets where he’d finish out the second half of the 1980 season before hitting free agency. Once a free agent he’d sign with the Atlanta Braves where he enjoyed his longest tenure, manning the outfield in Atlanta from 1981 through the middle of the 1986 season, playing a key role in their 1982 NL West championship and making the All-Star team again in 1984.

The Braves traded Washington to the New York Yankees for Ken Griffey midway through the 1986 campaign. He’d stay in New York through 1988, play with the Angels for 1989 and part of the 1990 season before finishing his career back in the Bronx for 33 games in late 1990.

Overall Washington hit .278/.325/.420 with 164 career home runs and 824 RBI over 1,912 games in 17 seasons.

2020 MLB Draft Results, First Round

By Bill BaerJun 10, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT
The 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft will be held on Wednesday, aired at 7 PM ET on MLB Network and ESPN/ESPN2, and live streamed on MLB.com. Per the March agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association, the draft has been shortened to five rounds. The first round and Competitive Balance Round A will be aired tonight while the rest of the draft will take place on Thursday.

After finishing 47-114 last season, the worst record in baseball, the Tigers will get to make the first selection in the 2020 draft. They are expected to select Spencer Torkelson, a first baseman from Arizona State University. But nothing is official yet, so we could be in for a surprise.

For a more in-depth look at changes made to the 2020 draft, check out yesterday’s preview.

After the Tigers, the top-10 will feature the Orioles followed by the Marlins, Royals, Blue Jays, Mariners, Pirates, Padres, Rockies, and Angels. We will keep this post updated as the first round progresses tonight.

First Round

1. Detroit Tigers

1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State University

2. Baltimore Orioles

OF Heston Kjerstad, University of Arkansas

3. Miami Marlins

RHP Max Meyer, University Of Minnesota

4. Kansas City Royals

LHP Asa Lacy, Texas A&M University

5. Toronto Blue Jays

SS Austin Martin, Vanderbilt University

6. Seattle Mariners

RHP Emerson Hancock, University of Georgia

7. Pittsburgh Pirates

SS Nick Gonzáles, New Mexico State University

8. San Diego Padres

OF Robert Hassell III, Independence HS (TN)

9. Colorado Rockies

OF Zac Veen, Spruce Creek HS (FL)

10. Los Angeles Angels

LHP Reid Detmers, University of Louisville

11. Chicago White Sox

LHP Garrett Crochet, University of Tennessee

12. Cincinnati Reds

OF Austin Hendrick, West Allegheny HS (PA)

13. San Francisco Giants

C Patrick Bailey, North Carolina State University

14. Texas Rangers

2B Justin Foscue, Mississippi State University

15. Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Nick Abel, Jesuit HS (OR)

16. Chicago Cubs

SS Ed Howard IV, Mount Carmel HS (IL)

17. Boston Red Sox

2B Nick Yorke, Archbishop Mitty HS (CA)

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Bryce Jarvis, Duke University

19. New York Mets

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake HS (CA)

20. Milwaukee Brewers

OF Garrett Mitchell, UCLA

21. St. Louis Cardinals

3B Jordan Walker, Decatur High School (GA)

22. Washington Nationals

RHP Cade Cavalli, University of Oklahoma

23. Cleveland Indians

SS Carson Tucker, Mountain Point HS (AZ)

24. Tampa Bay Rays

RHP Nick Bitsko, Central Bucks HS East (PA)

25. Atlanta Braves

LHP Jared Shuster, Wake Forest University

26. Oakland Athletics

C Tyler Soderstrom, Turlock HS (CA)

27. Minnesota Twins

1B Aaron Sabato, University of North Carolina

28. New York Yankees

C Austin Wells, University of Arizona

29. Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP Bobby Miller, University of Louisville

 

Competitive Balance Round A

 

30. Baltimore Orioles

SS Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State University

31. Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Carmen Mlodzinski, University of South Carolina

32. Kansas City Royals

SS Nick Loftin, Baylor University

33. Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Slade Cecconi, University of Miami

34. San Diego Padres

P Justin Lange, Llano HS (TX)

35. Colorado Rockies

C Drew Romo, The Woodlands HS (TX)

36. Cleveland Indians

RHP Tanner Burns, Auburn University

37. Tampa Bay Rays (acquired from Cardinals in José Martínez deal)

SS Alika Williams, Arizona State University