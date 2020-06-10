Dayton Moore
Doing the bare minimum becoming a competitive advantage

By Bill BaerJun 10, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
For years in this space, I’ve argued that even ignoring any moral imperatives, it is sound business sense for teams to treat the players in their organizations well. That means paying them a livable wage, making sure they can maintain healthy diets, and so on. Healthy, motivated, unstressed minor leaguers are more likely to become productive major leaguers than their less healthy, demotivated, stressed counterparts.

The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing shutdown of baseball across the country has created another way in which teams can separate themselves. Recently, many teams released handfuls of minor leaguers as the league plans to cut upwards of 40 minor league teams. Teams agreed to pay the minor leaguers in their organization a $400 per week stipend through the end of May and all but one team (the Athletics) agreed to extend that at least through the end of June. The Royals pledged to pay their minor leaguers through the end of the season, Jon Heyman reported two weeks ago.

On May 29, Royals GM Dayton Moore was on a conference call with local members of the media. Per The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, this is what Moore had to say this about the minor leaguers:

Understand this: The minor league players, the players you’ll never know about, the players that never get out of rookie ball or High-A, those players have as much impact on the growth of our game than 10-year or 15-year veteran players. They have as much opportunity to influence the growth of our game as those individuals who played for a long time because those individuals go back into their communities and teach the game, work in academies, are JUCO coaches, college coaches, scouts, coaches in pro baseball. They’re growing the game constantly because they’re so passionate about it. So we felt it was really, really important not to release one minor league player during this time, a time we needed to stand behind them.

The 2020 MLB draft is today. According to MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan, the Royals’ decision to do the bare minimum — retaining their minor leaguers and paying them a $400 per week stipend for three more months — is becoming a competitive advantage. Flanagan says the Royals are in “prime position” to attract and sign top non-drafted players. An unnamed agent Flanagan spoke to said, “KC knows how to treat players. They do it right.”

Conversely, teams that chose to take the easy way out may not have as much success attracting talent. The A’s initially chose not to pay their minor leaguers their June stipend but reversed course after receiving a hefty amount of criticism. The Nationals tried to reduce the amount of their minor leaguers’ stipend to $300 per week, but also reversed course upon receiving heaps of criticism. Some players may take notice of the teams’ instincts to take from their players and choose to take their talents elsewhere.

There are many more ways in which players can keep tabs on organizational treatment. Does the team avoid being cutthroat in arbitration hearings? Does the team value players sleeping well and eating healthy? It’s the bare minimum for doing business with other human beings, but because MLB teams have set the bar so low, certain teams are finding opportunities to stand out just by being decent.

2020 MLB Draft Results, First Round

By Bill BaerJun 10, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT
The 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft will be held on Wednesday, aired at 7 PM ET on MLB Network and ESPN/ESPN2, and live streamed on MLB.com. Per the March agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association, the draft has been shortened to five rounds. The first round and Competitive Balance Round A will be aired tonight while the rest of the draft will take place on Thursday.

After finishing 47-114 last season, the worst record in baseball, the Tigers will get to make the first selection in the 2020 draft. They are expected to select Spencer Torkelson, a first baseman from Arizona State University. But nothing is official yet, so we could be in for a surprise.

For a more in-depth look at changes made to the 2020 draft, check out yesterday’s preview.

After the Tigers, the top-10 will feature the Orioles followed by the Marlins, Royals, Blue Jays, Mariners, Pirates, Padres, Rockies, and Angels. We will keep this post updated as the first round progresses tonight.

First Round

1. Detroit Tigers

1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State University

2. Baltimore Orioles

OF Heston Kjerstad, University of Arkansas

3. Miami Marlins

RHP Max Meyer, University Of Minnesota

4. Kansas City Royals

LHP Asa Lacy, Texas A&M University

5. Toronto Blue Jays

SS Austin Martin, Vanderbilt University

6. Seattle Mariners

RHP Emerson Hancock, University of Georgia

7. Pittsburgh Pirates

SS Nick Gonzáles, New Mexico State University

8. San Diego Padres

OF Robert Hassell III, Independence HS (TN)

9. Colorado Rockies

OF Zac Veen, Spruce Creek HS (FL)

10. Los Angeles Angels

LHP Reid Detmers, University of Louisville

11. Chicago White Sox

LHP Garrett Crochet, University of Tennessee

12. Cincinnati Reds

OF Austin Hendrick, West Allegheny HS (PA)

13. San Francisco Giants

C Patrick Bailey, North Carolina State University

14. Texas Rangers

2B Justin Foscue, Mississippi State University

15. Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Nick Abel, Jesuit HS (OR)

16. Chicago Cubs

SS Ed Howard IV, Mount Carmel HS (IL)

17. Boston Red Sox

2B Nick Yorke, Archbishop Mitty HS (CA)

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Bryce Jarvis, Duke University

19. New York Mets

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake HS (CA)

20. Milwaukee Brewers

OF Garrett Mitchell, UCLA

21. St. Louis Cardinals

3B Jordan Walker, Decatur High School (GA)

22. Washington Nationals

RHP Cade Cavalli, University of Oklahoma

23. Cleveland Indians

SS Carson Tucker, Mountain Point HS (AZ)

24. Tampa Bay Rays

RHP Nick Bitsko, Central Bucks HS East (PA)

25. Atlanta Braves

LHP Jared Shuster, Wake Forest University

26. Oakland Athletics

C Tyler Soderstrom, Turlock HS (CA)

27. Minnesota Twins

1B Aaron Sabato, University of North Carolina

28. New York Yankees

C Austin Wells, University of Arizona

29. Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP Bobby Miller, University of Louisville

 

Competitive Balance Round A

 

30. Baltimore Orioles

SS Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State University

31. Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Carmen Mlodzinski, University of South Carolina

32. Kansas City Royals

SS Nick Loftin, Baylor University

33. Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Slade Cecconi, University of Miami

34. San Diego Padres

P Justin Lange, Llano HS (TX)

35. Colorado Rockies

C Drew Romo, The Woodlands HS (TX)

36. Cleveland Indians

RHP Tanner Burns, Auburn University

37. Tampa Bay Rays (acquired from Cardinals in José Martínez deal)

SS Alika Williams, Arizona State University