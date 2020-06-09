MLBPA tells Scott Boras not to pay released minor leaguers

Last week, in response to the massive amount of minor league players being released by organizations across Major League Baseball, Jon Heyman reported that agent Scott Boras pledged to pay the salaries of his minor league clients who were released.
On Tuesday, the MLB Players Association told Boras not to follow through on that pledge, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. Boras has complied, instead donating the money he planned to use to pay the minor leaguers to instead help VoteRiders, a non-profit focused on helping citizens exercise their right to vote.
The union has two reasons for doing this. It’s against MLBPA regulations. Other agents noted that Boras being allowed to do that created an unfair advantage, allowing him to better retain clients. Not mentioned in Rosenthal’s column, but something I think should be brought up as well is that with this generous act, Boras would effectively subsidize the owners’ thriftiness, setting a poor precedent.
At any rate, Boras should have conferred with the union and other agents to come up with a collective action plan. It was a noble gesture, but he ultimately didn’t go about it the right way. The union was right to step in on this matter.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Major League Baseball Players Association has proposed to MLB owners an 89-game regular season with expanded playoffs for 2020-21 and full prorated salaries. The MLBPA also wants the owners to help set up a $5 million fund that would assist minor leaguers as well as organizations focused on social justice, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. The two sides continue to exchange ideas pertaining to a makeshift 2020 season.
The union proposed a 114-game season at the end of May, which was rejected by the owners. An 89-game season is something of a concession. However, the owners want a shorter regular season because they claim they will lose money for every regular season game played, and because the season has a higher likelihood of being interrupted by a second coronavirus wave if it’s longer. Furthermore, the owners will get the largest share of their money from the playoffs, since none of the games will be played in front of fans.
Earlier this week, the owners proposed a 76-game season with 75 percent prorated salaries. That idea was, literally, laughed at by some players. The owners will likely once again reject the MLBPA’s latest proposal, but we can see some semblance of progress being made towards a middle ground. Time is running out, though, as owners don’t want the season to drag late into autumn. There are only 113 days remaining between now and the end of September, and around 21 of those days will need to be allocated towards a “spring training” to get players back into playing gear.
