Man who broke into Miller Park wanted to carve his name into the grass with tractor tires

A week ago news came down that an intruder had broken into Miller Park in Milwaukee. According to the reports, the man in question caused “minor damage” to the playing field. Today we learn what the “minor damage” is.
From the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, who identifies Keyon A. Lambert, 40, of Milwaukee, as the alleged perpetrator:
The criminal complaint describes how Lambert entered the stadium on June 2 after finding an unlocked door and wandering to the playing field with grounds crew present. He told police he decided to commandeer the tractor because he had never driven one before and wanted to carve his name into the grass with the tires.
The tractor didn’t move fast enough for that to happen, but Lambert nevertheless drove across the field while raising and lowering the front bucket, damaging the pitcher’s mound and digging holes elsewhere on the field, according to the complaint.
According to the story, Lambert knew he was being filmed by Miller Park ground crew members while they waited for authorities to arrive, “so he decided to show off.” Oh, and when he was trying to write his name on the field, he was trying to do it in cursive.
Which: points for style, Mr. Lambert.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Major League Baseball Players Association has proposed to MLB owners an 89-game regular season with expanded playoffs for 2020-21 and full prorated salaries. The MLBPA also wants the owners to help set up a $5 million fund that would assist minor leaguers as well as organizations focused on social justice, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. The two sides continue to exchange ideas pertaining to a makeshift 2020 season.
The union proposed a 114-game season at the end of May, which was rejected by the owners. An 89-game season is something of a concession. However, the owners want a shorter regular season because they claim they will lose money for every regular season game played, and because the season has a higher likelihood of being interrupted by a second coronavirus wave if it’s longer. Furthermore, the owners will get the largest share of their money from the playoffs, since none of the games will be played in front of fans.
Earlier this week, the owners proposed a 76-game season with 75 percent prorated salaries. That idea was, literally, laughed at by some players. The owners will likely once again reject the MLBPA’s latest proposal, but we can see some semblance of progress being made towards a middle ground. Time is running out, though, as owners don’t want the season to drag late into autumn. There are only 113 days remaining between now and the end of September, and around 21 of those days will need to be allocated towards a “spring training” to get players back into playing gear.
