2020 MLB Draft
The 2020 MLB draft is Wednesday

By Bill BaerJun 9, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
The 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft will be held on Wednesday, aired at 7 PM ET on MLB Network and ESPN/ESPN2, and live streamed on MLB.com. Per the March agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association, the draft has been shortened to five rounds. The first round and Competitive Balance Round A will be aired tomorrow while the rest of the draft will take place on Thursday.

After finishing 47-114 last season, the worst record in baseball, the Tigers will get to make the first selection in the 2020 draft. It is not yet known who they plan to take, but it is widely believed to be between Spencer Torkelson and Austin Martin. Torkelson is a first baseman from Arizona State University. Martin is a third baseman out of Vanderbilt University.

The Tigers will be followed by the Orioles, Marlins, Royals, Blue Jays, Mariners, Pirates, Padres, Rockies, and Angels in the top-10. The full draft order can be seen here. The Tigers also had the first overall pick in 2018, selecting pitcher Casey Mize out of Auburn University. They picked fifth last year, going with high school outfielder Riley Greene.

As a result of the March agreement, undrafted players can sign with teams for a maximum bonus of $20,000. Teams can sign an unlimited amount of undrafted players.

The March agreement could influence some players not to sign. High school players could choose to play college baseball and some college players could choose to remain in college. The pandemic and ensuing shutdown of the sport allowed Major League Baseball to move forward with its plan to eliminate upwards of 40 minor league teams, significantly reducing the amount of available jobs for lesser-known, unproven players.

Lastly, the March agreement also allowed commissioner Rob Manfred to shorten the 2021 draft to 20 rounds. Normally, the MLB draft lasts 40 rounds.

Report: MLBPA proposes 89-game season, expanded playoffs, full prorated salaries

Rob Manfred and Tony Clark
By Bill BaerJun 9, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Major League Baseball Players Association has proposed to MLB owners an 89-game regular season with expanded playoffs for 2020-21 and full prorated salaries. The MLBPA also wants the owners to help set up a $5 million fund that would assist minor leaguers as well as organizations focused on social justice, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. The two sides continue to exchange ideas pertaining to a makeshift 2020 season.

The union proposed a 114-game season at the end of May, which was rejected by the owners. An 89-game season is something of a concession. However, the owners want a shorter regular season because they claim they will lose money for every regular season game played, and because the season has a higher likelihood of being interrupted by a second coronavirus wave if it’s longer. Furthermore, the owners will get the largest share of their money from the playoffs, since none of the games will be played in front of fans.

Earlier this week, the owners proposed a 76-game season with 75 percent prorated salaries. That idea was, literally, laughed at by some players. The owners will likely once again reject the MLBPA’s latest proposal, but we can see some semblance of progress being made towards a middle ground. Time is running out, though, as owners don’t want the season to drag late into autumn. There are only 113 days remaining between now and the end of September, and around 21 of those days will need to be allocated towards a “spring training” to get players back into playing gear.

Update: