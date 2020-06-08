Rob Manfred
MLB proposes a 76-game schedule with a 25% pay cut

By Craig CalcaterraJun 8, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Last week it was reported that Major League Baseball and its owners were considering imposing a 48-game schedule. The idea: if players would not make concessions to their agreed upon prorated pay, the league would seek to play a short season so as to reduce their total salary outlay.

The idea of MLB insisting on so few games in order to save on salary took a considerable beating in the media and among fans over the weekend so now it sounds as if they’ve modified that stance: more games but a renewed demand for players to make salary concessions:

UPDATE: Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that even the 75% salary is contingent:

The players are unlikely to accept this, as the matter of prorated pay was settled back in March and the owners have acknowledge it. The owners, in contrast, have the right to impose a season of whatever length they consider feasible, also agreed upon in March.

It strikes me that the owners’ only move here is to pay the players what they agreed to. If they’re unwilling to do so for a season of a reasonable length, they need to sell the idea of a short season to the public. If they’re unwilling to make that case, they need to pony up.

Joey Votto in op-ed: ‘No longer will I be silent’

Joey Votto
By Bill BaerJun 7, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT
Over the past two weeks, we have seen protests across the world in response to Minneapolis police killing George Floyd. Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, as well as most of the individual teams, released statements committing to fighting against racism. Some of the players, too, have spoken out.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto joined the chorus of players in the fight, but did so in a noteworthy way: he admitted fault. In an op-ed for The Cincinnati Enquirer published on Sunday, Votto describes his initial reaction to the Floyd news as wanting to give police the benefit of the doubt. But after watching the video of Floyd having his neck stepped on and losing consciousness over nearly nine minutes, he realizes he had been wrong all along.

Votto thought about his interactions with black teammates, saying that he “did not hear them” when they faced prejudices and racism. He admitted not initially understanding the reason for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s choice to kneel for the national anthem. He admitted that his privilege made him “complicit” in Floyd’s death along with “other injustices” black people face. Votto closed, saying, “Only now am I just beginning to hear. I am awakening to their pain, and my ignorance. No longer will I be silent.”

Votto has always been a thoughtful person. That he would pen a very well thought out op-ed like this isn’t surprising. His essay should be instructive to white players across the league, to white members of the media (including myself), and white people in general to understand how to respond in this moment. We have all had moments, whether we realize it or not, where the system benefited us in ways it is designed to never benefit people of color. By not speaking out against it, by not working to change it, we become complicit in maintaining institutional racism. Votto and a rapidly growing number of people in the U.S. are starting to realize this.