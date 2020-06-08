MLB proposes a 76-game schedule with a 25% pay cut

Last week it was reported that Major League Baseball and its owners were considering imposing a 48-game schedule. The idea: if players would not make concessions to their agreed upon prorated pay, the league would seek to play a short season so as to reduce their total salary outlay.

The idea of MLB insisting on so few games in order to save on salary took a considerable beating in the media and among fans over the weekend so now it sounds as if they’ve modified that stance: more games but a renewed demand for players to make salary concessions:

MLB has made proposal to Players. 75 percent Prorated salary. 76 game season. Playoff pool money. No draft pick compensation for signing player. Season finishes September 27th. Post season ends at end of October. Significant move towards players demands and effort to play more. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) June 8, 2020

UPDATE: Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that even the 75% salary is contingent:

MLB made its proposal this morning. Dropped the sliding scale that hurt highest earning players most. Players would not earn the full 75 pct prorated unless a postseason is concluded. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 8, 2020

The players are unlikely to accept this, as the matter of prorated pay was settled back in March and the owners have acknowledge it. The owners, in contrast, have the right to impose a season of whatever length they consider feasible, also agreed upon in March.

It strikes me that the owners’ only move here is to pay the players what they agreed to. If they’re unwilling to do so for a season of a reasonable length, they need to sell the idea of a short season to the public. If they’re unwilling to make that case, they need to pony up.

