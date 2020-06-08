Norm Hall/Getty Images

MLB accuses Ángel Hernández of eavesdropping on phone call

By Bill BaerJun 8, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
3 Comments

Well, this is interesting. Major League Baseball is claiming that umpire Ángel Hernández eavesdropped on an investigative phone call between then chief baseball officer Joe Torre and fellow umpire Ed Hickox, The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan reports.

On July 24, during a game between the Rays and Red Sox, Hernández got a couple of things wrong when Rays manager Kevin Cash moved pitcher Adam Kolarek to first base. Hernández “had to be reminded” that the Rays lost their designated hitter in doing so, and he failed to get Cash to configure a new lineup. The game was delayed 14 minutes due to confusion on the part of the umpiring crew. The league called Hernández, followed by Hickox, as part of an investigation into the matter. Hernández allegedly remained on the line and remained silent while he listened to the confidential conversation.

In a letter attached to legal filings, the league wrote to Hernández:

You acknowledged that you were aware prior to the calls that they were intended to be separate and did not dispute that you remained on the line. Instead, you offered a number of excuses for why you remained on the line. You claimed to not know whether you were supposed to stay on the line and that you wanted to be available if anything further was asked of you … your purported justification for staying on the line (to address any further questions) strains credulity in light of your claim that you only heard portions of the Hickox call and the fact that you remained silent even when you heard statements by Hickox that you later claimed to be inaccurate. Simply put, we find your asserted justifications for remaining on the line to be implausible, internally inconsistent, premised on facts that are incorrect and not credible. As a result, we have concluded that you remained on the line in an effort to intentionally and deceptively eavesdrop on a confidential conversation in order to hear what Hickox would say about the July 24 incident. This is an egregious offense.

Hernández’s lawyer, Kevin Murphy, claims that the allegation is retaliation by MLB. Hernández filed a lawsuit against MLB in 2017, alleging that the league discriminated against him and other minority umpires by continually not selecting them for World Series work. Hernández also claims that Torre still harbors a grudge from a call that went against the Yankees in 2001, when Torre was manager.

Hernández is a controversial umpire, to put it mildly. Ian Kinsler, with the Tigers in 2017, said of Hernández, “He needs to find another job.” In 2018 during a game between the Yankees and Angels, Hernández and pitcher CC Sabathia exchanged words over the strike zone. Sabathia said, “Don’t talk to me. Call f–king strikes!” Hernández had three calls overturned in the first four innings of ALDS Game 3 between the Red Sox and Yankees in 2018. Afterwards, Sabathia said, “He shouldn’t be anywhere near these playoff games.” A.J. Hinch, then the manager of the Astros, was ejected from a spring training game by Hernández last year. In the postgame media scrum, Hinch described Hernández as “unprofessional” and “arrogant.”

All this being said, everything surrounding Hernández deserves some nuance. That he is a bad umpire and eavesdropped on a confidential phone call does not mean his discrimination lawsuit is without merit, though if true weakens his credibility. The discrimination lawsuit is still ongoing. MLB wants the New York federal court dismiss the lawsuit.

This Day in Transaction History: D-Backs draft Dansby Swanson first overall

Dansby Swanson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 8, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

On this day five years ago, the Diamondbacks selected shortstop Dansby Swanson, from Vanderbilt University, first overall in the 2015 draft. The Diamondbacks won the NL West in 2011, but had two .500 finishes in the following two years and owned baseball’s worst record in 2014, granting them the privilege of having the first overall pick in the next draft. Swanson was supposed to be part of the Diamondbacks’ turnaround.

Needless to say, Swanson was a highly touted prospect. He helped Vanderbilt win the College World Series in 2014 as a sophomore. In his junior year at Vanderbilt, the 21-year-old hit .335/.423/.623 with 15 home runs, 64 RBI, 76 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 336 plate appearances. The D-Backs took him ahead of Alex Bregman, who went second overall to the Astros. This draft class also featured Andrew Benintendi, Walker Buehler, and Mike Soroka, among many others. (Brady Aiken!)

The D-Backs, at the time, were led by general manager Dave Stewart. Stewart’s tenure was defined by one trade which really set the organization back. On December 9, 2015, Stewart sent Swanson, pitching prospect Aaron Blair, and outfielder Ender Inciarte to the Braves in exchange for starter Shelby Miller and minor league pitcher Gabe Speier. Though Miller was, at the time, showing himself to be among baseball’s better starters, the trade was widely panned as an overpay by the Diamondbacks.

Swanson had not barely played professionally for the D-Backs before he was moved, racking up 99 plate appearances for Low-A Hillsboro in 2015. The Braves called up Swanson to make his major league debut in mid-August of 2016. Through the end of the regular season, he registered multiple hits in 12 of 38 games, finishing the year with a major league OPS of .803.

Miller, meanwhile, hit the skids hard. In his first year with Arizona in 2016, he went 3-12 with a 6.15 ERA over 101 innings. He dealt with a finger injury and was also optioned to the minors at the All-Star break. The Diamondbacks went 69-93. After the season, Stewart was fired along with manager Chip Hale. Things wouldn’t improve for Miller, however, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017. He made only four starts in 2017 and another four in 2018 before becoming a free agent. Miller’s three-year stint with the D-Backs spanned 139 innings and included a 6.35 ERA.

In an interview with MLB Network Radio following his firing, Stewart assigned blame elsewhere for the Swanson trade that went sideways. He said it is “hard to do your job” with “three people above me.” Stewart said his two-year stint as GM was too brief and wanted to “come back and see what would happen if we were healthy.” He said it wasn’t a “true opportunity to do the job.” Most strikingly, Stwart said, “My gut the whole time said I shouldn’t move Dansby Swanson.”

Stewart’s résumé with the D-Backs isn’t great even if you remove the Swanson trade. He signed outfielder Yasmany Tomás out of Cuba to a six-year deal worth $68.5 million. Tomás was 2.5 wins below replacement in his major league career, according to Baseball Reference. Stewart inked Zack Greinke to a six-year, $206.5 million contract, which ultimately resulted in the D-Backs pawning off most of his remaining salary on the Astros last summer. When the D-Backs got off to a hot start in 2017, Stewart tried to say it was proof positive he was a good GM. The D-Backs that year went 93-69. They defeated the Rockies in the NL Wild Card game but were swept out of the NLDS by the Dodgers.

In fairness, though, Swanson hasn’t become the star many expected him to be when he was taken first overall in 2015. Since 2017, Swanson has been worth a total of 3.6 WAR while hitting a light .240/.314/.380 in aggregate. He’s only 26 years old, so there’s still time for him to reach his full potential. However, he is only under the Braves’ control through 2022, so there’s no guarantee he does that in a Braves uniform. No matter what, though, the Braves absolutely fleeced the D-Backs in the Swanson trade.