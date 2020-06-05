Seranthony Domínguez can finally get Tommy John surgery

Back in March, doctors recommended that Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez undergo Tommy John surgery. Domínguez had returned home to the Dominican Republic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, and could not travel back to the United States to get the surgery. And, even if he could, it was an open question as to whether doctors could perform if given restrictions against elective surgery (there was some degree of controversy about that at the time).

Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports today, however, that Domínguez has finally made it back to the United States and will soon undergo Tommy John surgery. He’s obviously out for whatever is left of the 2020 season and will miss a good chunk of 2021 assuming the usual recovery time.

Domínguez, 25, broke out as a rookie in 2018, recording 16 saves with a 2.95 ERA and a 74/22 K/BB ratio over 58 innings. He wasn’t as successful over the first two months and change of last season before his season ended last June due to the elbow injury.

