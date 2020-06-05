Seranthony Domínguez
Getty Images

Seranthony Domínguez can finally get Tommy John surgery

By Craig CalcaterraJun 5, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Back in March, doctors recommended that Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez undergo Tommy John surgery. Domínguez had returned home to the Dominican Republic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, and could not travel back to the United States to get the surgery. And, even if he could, it was an open question as to whether doctors could perform if given restrictions against elective surgery (there was some degree of controversy about that at the time).

Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports today, however, that Domínguez has finally made it back to the United States and will soon undergo Tommy John surgery. He’s obviously out for whatever is left of the 2020 season and will miss a good chunk of 2021 assuming the usual recovery time.

Domínguez, 25, broke out as a rookie in 2018, recording 16 saves with a 2.95 ERA and a 74/22 K/BB ratio over 58 innings. He wasn’t as successful over the first two months and change of last season before his season ended last June due to the elbow injury.

Oakland Athletics reverse course: will continue to pay minor leaguers

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJun 5, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher has reversed course and will continue to pay minor leaguers. Fisher tells Slusser, “I concluded I made a mistake.” He said he is also setting up an assistance fund for furloughed employees.

The A’s decided in late May to stop paying paying minor leaguers as of June 1, which was the earliest date on which any club could do so after an MLB-wide agreement to pay minor leaguers through May 31 expired. In the event, the A’s were the only team to stop paying the $400/week stipends to players before the end of June. Some teams, notable the Royals and Twins, promised to keep the payments up through August 31, which is when the minor league season would’ve ended. The Washington Nationals decided to lop off $100 of the stipends last week but, after a day’s worth of blowback from the media and fans, reversed course themselves.