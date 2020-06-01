Rob Manfred
Getty Images

Players’ offer reportedly not going over well with owners

By Craig CalcaterraJun 1, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT
20 Comments

Last night it was reported that the Players Union had made an offer to Major League Baseball and the owners regarding plans for a 2020 season. The offer, which was in part counteroffer to the owners’ previous offer, part new proposals of its own, involved a 114-game season with an end date on October 31, a playoff expansion for two years, the right for players to opt out of the season over health concerns, and a potential deferral of 2020 salaries if the postseason were to be canceled.

How’s that sitting with the owners? Not great, folks.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported this morning that the owners want a shorter schedule than the 114 games the players proposed, likely because they want to increase the odds that they can get to a postseason before a potential second wave COVID-19 outbreak occurs, as many experts expect it will. The owners also, not surprisingly, still want salary reductions, which the players have not addressed due to their contention that the matter was settled. Drellich says that the players’ offer “hasn’t been rejected yet but that’s inevitable.”

Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger is more blunt:

The sides are, as Drellich notes, still talking. It would appear, however, that the owners tack of negotiating through the media is continuing on as well.

Report: MLB to propose shorter season, pay players full share of prorated salaries

Rob Manfred
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 1, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT
6 Comments

Last week, Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Association opened dialogue concerning the details about a modified 2020 season. The league’s original suggestion involved a “sliding scale” salary structure for player salaries. The players, who already agreed to prorated salaries back in March, were not happy at the suggestion they should take a second, more drastic pay cut, especially one leaked to the media and disguised as fair as it dinged higher-paid players more.

Last night, the MLBPA sent its own proposal to the owners, suggesting a 114-game regular season. It also suggested a $100 million advance to be paid to players when a second, shorter spring training started. Players would also have the ability to opt out of participating in the season, though only players considered “high risk” health-wise would still get paid their full salaries. Additionally, the MLBPA suggested playoff expansion in both 2020 and ’21, and offered the possibility for payment deferrals.

Today, the owners have offered another proposal. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the proposal includes a shorter regular season in the neighborhood of 50 games. Passan notes that MLB’s latest proposal would pay players the full prorated share of their salaries. However, as there are only 50 or so games as opposed to 114, that still represents a significant pay cut.

There has been no official explanation, of course, but the owners likely want a shorter season so they can fit in some version of an expanded playoff format before an expected “second wave” of the coronavirus. The two sides will likely meet somewhere in the middle, perhaps at around 75 or 80 games. If you are the kind of person who views baseball’s return during a pandemic as good news, then this is the best news we have had for quite some time. There is a road for the two sides to come to an agreement.