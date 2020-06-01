Nationals back off of minor league stipend cut

Yesterday it was reported that the Washington Nationals would cut the weekly stipend paid to their minor leaguers from $400 a week to $300 per week through the end of June.
For frame of reference, MLB had agreed to pay all minor leaguers $400 per week through May 31. Several teams have agreed to extend that, with the Royals and Twins agreeing to do it all the way through the end of August. The Oakland A’s decided to stop the payments in their entirety as of today. The Nationals were unique in cutting $100 off of the checks.
The A’s and the Nationals have taken a great amount of flak for what they’ve done. The Nats move was immediately countered by Nationals major league players announcing that they would cover what the organization would not.
The A’s are, apparently, still sticking to their plan. The Nats, however, have reversed course:
One can easily imagine a situation in which Nats ownership just decided, cold-heartedly, to lop that hundred bucks off of each minor league check and not worry about a moment longer. What’s harder to imagine is what seems to have actually happened: the Nats did it without realizing that anyone would take issue with it, were surprised by the blowback, and then reversed course. Like, what kind of a bubble where they living in that they did not think people would consider that a low-rent thing to do?
In any event, good move, Nats, even if I cannot even begin to comprehend your thought process.
Last week, Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Association opened dialogue concerning the details about a modified 2020 season. The league’s original suggestion involved a “sliding scale” salary structure for player salaries. The players, who already agreed to prorated salaries back in March, were not happy at the suggestion they should take a second, more drastic pay cut, especially one leaked to the media and disguised as fair as it dinged higher-paid players more.
Last night, the MLBPA sent its own proposal to the owners, suggesting a 114-game regular season. It also suggested a $100 million advance to be paid to players when a second, shorter spring training started. Players would also have the ability to opt out of participating in the season, though only players considered “high risk” health-wise would still get paid their full salaries. Additionally, the MLBPA suggested playoff expansion in both 2020 and ’21, and offered the possibility for payment deferrals.
Today, the owners have offered another proposal. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the proposal includes a shorter regular season in the neighborhood of 50 games. Passan notes that MLB’s latest proposal would pay players the full prorated share of their salaries. However, as there are only 50 or so games as opposed to 114, that still represents a significant pay cut.
There has been no official explanation, of course, but the owners likely want a shorter season so they can fit in some version of an expanded playoff format before an expected “second wave” of the coronavirus. The two sides will likely meet somewhere in the middle, perhaps at around 75 or 80 games. If you are the kind of person who views baseball’s return during a pandemic as good news, then this is the best news we have had for quite some time. There is a road for the two sides to come to an agreement.