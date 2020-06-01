Dale Murphy’s son hit in eye by rubber bullet during protest

Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy took to Twitter last night and talked about his son, who was injured while taking part in a protest in Denver.

Murphy said his son nearly lost his eye after he was hit in the face by a rubber bullet while peacefully marching. He later shared a photo (see below). “Luckily, his eye was saved due to a kind stranger that was handing out goggles to protestors shortly before the shooting and another kind stranger that drove him to the ER,” Murphy said.

Murphy had far more to say about the protests, however, than how it related to his son:

“As terrible as this experience has been, we know that it’s practically nothing compared to the systemic racism and violence against Black life that he was protesting in the first place. Black communities across America have been terrorized for centuries by excessive police force . . . If you’re a beneficiary of systemic racism, then you will not be able to dismantle it at no cost to yourself. You will have to put yourself at risk. It might not always result in being physically attacked, but it will require you to make yourself vulnerable.”

Please consider taking action for a more just world. You can protest peacefully. You can donate to your local @Blklivesmatter chapter, the @NAACP_LDF or read this guide for other ways to help protestors. https://t.co/tdA8npGEym — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 1, 2020

From my son Tyson… https://t.co/KSQUtVRkXI — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) May 31, 2020

Nancy and I are firmly behind the peaceful protesters and those marching for justice. May we all stay focused on the changes that must be made. Here are a couple groups we support. Help if you can…https://t.co/JLK3wigSJE. https://t.co/bsXb279WVg — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) May 31, 2020

