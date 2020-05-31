Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Players, managers react to death of George Floyd

By Bill BaerMay 31, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT
On May 25, 2020, Minneapolis resident George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, a member of the Minneapolis police department. Floyd was restrained by Chauvin after having been suspected of forgery. Chavin extrajudicially kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, killing him, even after Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.” Three other police officers (Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane) watched, refusing to intervene.

Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests against police brutality. The last week has seen protests in Minneapolis as well as Louisville, Chicago, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Detroit, Omaha, and Columbus among many other cities. Protesters have been injured and killed, and journalists have been targeted by the police as well.

Naturally, players and managers were affected in various ways by the news and they have reacted to Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests. Here is just a smattering of what’s been said by those across the league.

Here’s the thing. I know it’s hard to fully grasp why black people are outraged. It’s hard to grasp unless you’ve seen people hold their purses tighter when you walk by, when you have people refer to you as “not black” when you’re not “ghetto”. When your parents have to give you a talk when you’re just a kid. “you can’t act like your white friends. you’ll get killed. they won’t” This is a generational discussion EVERY black family has. It terrifies you as a kid, and as an adult. You don’t understand why we know, those officers didn’t flinch at murdering that man, because he is black. The race card. We hold it. You tell us “it’s not about race” if we ever hold you to it. You don’t want us to have even that 1 bone chilling “privilege” of defense. You don’t want us to hold any privilege. We don’t hold the privilege of being a criminal, making a mistake, or simply taking a jog, the same as a white man, and being treated the same. He couldn’t breathe. He was murdered. They were gently fired from their jobs. This isn’t right. This can’t go on. (if you assume “you”, is you, and you’re upset about the generalization…… just think about that for a second)

Kudos to these players and managers, as well as many others who have spoken out within the last week. No one should “stick to sports,” but especially not now. It is important for them to use their vast platforms to try and effect social change.

MLBPA proposes 114-game season, playoff expansion to MLB

LG Patterson/MLB via Getty Images
By Bill BaerMay 31, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Major League Baseball Players Association has submitted a proposal to the league concerning the 2020 season. The proposal includes a 114-game season with an end date on October 31, playoff expansion for two years, the right for players to opt out of the season, and a potential deferral of 2020 salaries if the postseason were to be canceled.

Passan clarifies that among the players who choose to opt out, only those that are considered “high risk” would still receive their salaries. The others would simply receive service time. The union also proposed that the players receive a non-refundable $100 million sum advance during what would essentially be Spring Training 2.

If the regular season were to begin in early July, as has often been mentioned as the target, that would give the league four months to cram in 114 games. There would have to be occasional double-headers, or the players would have to be okay with few off-days. Nothing has been mentioned about division realignment or a geographically-oriented schedule, but those could potentially ease some of the burden.

Last week, the owners made their proposal to the union, suggesting a “sliding scale” salary structure. The union did not like that suggestion. Players were very vocal about it, including on social media as Max Scherzer — one of eight players on the union’s executive subcommittee — made a public statement. The owners will soon respond to the union’s proposal. They almost certainly won’t be happy with many of the details, but the two sides can perhaps find a starting point and bridge the gap. As the calendar turns to June, time is running out for the two sides to hammer out an agreement on what a 2020 season will look like.