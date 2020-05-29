New York Mets
Former Mets minor leaguer describes organization as ‘toxic’

By Bill BaerMay 29, 2020, 1:54 AM EDT
The Mets were one of many teams to recently release a slate of minor leaguers. Teams normally cut players at the end of spring training, but since baseball was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, that was pushed back a bit. Teams are also facing worse economic conditions as a result of not playing games. Along with MLB’s desire to reduce the number of minor league teams — which, thanks in part to the virus, it will get — seeing a bunch of minor leaguers released from their contracts was an inevitability.

One of the minor leaguers the Mets released was pitcher Andrew Church. The right-hander was selected by the Mets in the second round of the 2013 draft. He made it to Triple-A at the end of the 2016 season and would spend parts of the ensuring three seasons there while also battling injuries.

Now out of his contract, Church made an Instagram post in which he criticized the Mets’ organization, suggesting that they exposed him to high injury risk and continued to make him pitch through injury. He described the organization as “toxic.” The full post, including additional words he posted as a comment on his post:

Please read to understand my true feelings.
Today I got released by the NY Mets organization. The people on the other end of the phone had nothing but good things to say and I appreciated that very much. Anyone that has seen me play and compete knows that I lay it all on the line no matter what. Every practice, every game. I am a competitor, a true warrior. It’s in my DNA. From the outside looking in, my baseball career probably raises a lot of questions. Why did you retire and come back? How come your numbers aren’t very good if you were that dedicated? I have always kept my opinions to myself out of respect for the organization I signed a contract with. But now that it’s officially over with them I’d like to say some things. One of the main reasons I retired was to keep myself from expressing how I felt. I was bitter, frustrated, and angry at the Mets organization. I felt my competitive nature was being taken advantage of. They knew I would never say no to competing and would fly me around to fill in for anyone that got injured. I realized this wasn’t in my best interest when my delayed flight finally landed in the 3rd inning, and I was on the mound in a AAA baseball game for the first time, without any warm up throws. My UCL originally tore that night. Instead of seeing a doctors like I asked, they sent me back to High A to pitch in the playoffs. When I told them I couldn’t I was made out to be the bad guy. Then the next year, they made a mockery of our team by putting a celebrity on it to sell more tickets. I saw players lose their jobs because of it. We weren’t playing to win, we were playing to make everyone else money. Not the players. We never saw a cut. Well, allegedly that one player did. I think people are starting to understand that more now but they didn’t in 2018 when it was happening again. I was fed up. I spent my whole childhood honing in my passion and anger, to not let it get out of control, but it was and I was going to explode. So I took the opposite direction, I bottled it and silenced myself. I took some time away and cleared my head. Continued in comments..

Baseball has always been the only constant in my life. No matter if I’m active or not I will always play. It’s my release. I asked to be reinstated in 2019, when a new player development regime took over for the Mets. I honestly think they are making strides to be a better organization, but the culture that has been built for decades within that organization is toxic. Filled with snakes and bottom feeders trying to elevate their professional careers at the expense of the players, with no remorse. I hadn’t pitched in a competitive game in over a year, but they needed a filler because someone got hurt the night before. I took a red eye flight, to one stadium, a 7 hour bus trip, another flight, and a taxi to the stadium I would be pitching in. Again I was in a AAA baseball game with no worry about my well being. I lost my drive to perform for an organization who continuously treats us as pawns in their chess games. Especially when the ones doing it, don’t know what it takes to be a baseball player. And some must’ve just forgotten. Ignorance is a scary thing. We see it in mainstream society too often. Ignorance with power and a lack of empathy is, in my eyes, the scariest of all evils. Thank you to all the players and coaches who had the passion and drive to empower each other and push the game forward. Fuck you to everyone who wasn’t. You have no place in professional baseball.
To my future, you all know I can’t stop. And I get scary when I’m motivated. Watch out! CarveNation

The “celebrity” Church alludes to is Tim Tebow. Tebow was a college football star who had a brief and ultimately unsuccessful NFL career that ended after the 2015 season. Despite not having played baseball since his junior year of high school, the Mets signed Tebow to a minor league contract. His debut season in 2017 was as bad as people predicted, as he hit .226 with a .656 in 126 games between Single-A Columbia and High-A St. Lucie. Last year, Tebow was arguably the worst overall player in the minors as he hit .163 with a .495 OPS over 77 games. Despite this, Tebow remained with the Mets, even getting an invitation to spring training ahead of the 2020 season.

As for the injury stuff, it’s shameful that the Mets did that to Church, and he is right to speak out about it. But the Mets are certainly not the only organization that treats its minor leaguers poorly. There are many more Churches out there who have had their careers derailed or ended by organizations that saw them not as people, but as means to an end. This has been reflected in myriad ways, including the insistence on paying them below-poverty wages and skipping out on paying them during a pandemic.

It’s a shame what the Mets made Church go through as he chased his dream. Kudos to him for speaking out. Hopefully Church and the recent wave of releases inspire players to speak out about their poor treatment in the minor leagues.

This Day in Transaction History: Padres return Shane Victorino to Dodgers

Shane Victorino
By Bill BaerMay 28, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
Outfielder Shane Victorino will go down as one of the greatest players you’ll likely have forgotten about. Despite debuting in 2003 and retiring after the 2015 season, he only played eight full seasons. Nevertheless, he won two championships, made the All-Star team twice, and took home four Gold Glove Awards. Victorino, a native of Wailuku, Hawaii, also became lovingly known as “The Flyin’ Hawaiian,” one of the better nicknames in recent baseball history.

Victorino’s career might have turned out completely differently if, on this day 17 years ago, the Padres didn’t return him to the Dodgers after selecting him in the Rule 5 draft the previous December. The Dodgers originally selected Victorino in the sixth round of the 1999 draft. In December 2004, the Phillies selected him from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 draft. The rest, as they say, is history.

The switch-hitting Victorino broke out in 2007, the year the Phillies broke their 14-year playoff drought. He showed himself to be close to a five-tool player, hitting for average (.281), showing occasional power (23 doubles and 12 homers), stealing bases (37 in 41 attempts), a great arm (10 outfield assists), and terrific defense (14 field runs above average).

Victorino also had a flair for the dramatic. On June 3, 2007, the Phillies gave away Victorino figurines to fans at Citizens Bank Park. The game was tied 8-8 going into the bottom of the ninth. Victorino, 0-for-4 to that point, fittingly launched a walk-off solo home run off of Kevin Correia. He would go on to deliver five walk-off hits in his career. He also hit two huge postseason grand slams: one off of CC Sabathia when he was with the Brewers, in the 2008 NLDS. The other was a go-ahead salami off of Tigers reliever José Veras in the 2013 ALCS, when Victorino was a member of the Red Sox.

Closer Brad Lidge had a “perfect season” for the Phillies in 2008, going 41-for-41 in save situations during the regular season and an additional 7-for-7 in the playoffs. He came very close to a blemish, however, on June 6. The Phillies were in Atlanta. They came back to tie the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth, then took a 4-2 lead in the 10th. In the bottom half, Lidge gave up back-to-back one-out singles. Runners were on second and third with two outs when Yunel Escobar lined a single to center field. One run scored easily, but Victorino fired a cannon to catcher Carlos Ruiz at home plate, who applied the tag in time on Gregor Blanco, attempting to score the tying run. The game ended on the spot, 4-3, and Lidge remained perfect.

The Phillies won the 2008 World Series for a variety of reasons, but they might not have gotten there if Victorino didn’t come up huge against Sabathia in the NLDS. He would knock in four runs against the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS, then delivered a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning of Game 4, setting up the unforgettable Matt Stairs “into the night” go-ahead two-run homer in the same frame. In the deciding Game 5 of the World Series, Victorino opened the scoring with a two-run single off of Rays starter Scott Kazmir in the first inning.

The following season, the Phillies attempted to defend their championship, but came up just short, dropping the World Series in six games to the Yankees. Victorino had an incredible regular season and followed it up with an even better postseason. During the regular season, he earned his first All-Star nomination, hitting .292/.358/.445 with 39 doubles, a league-high 13 triples, 10 home runs, and 25 stolen bases in 694 plate appearances. During 15 postseason games, Victorino hit .293, registering a trio of doubles and homers as well as a triple and nine RBI.

Victorino would eventually find himself back with the Dodgers for a third time. With the Phillies’ run of greatness finally over – they won five consecutive NL East titles from 2007-11 – and Victorino’s contract expiring, the club traded him to the Dodgers at the non-waiver trade deadline in 2012. He had a forgettable rest of the season and went into free agency. He signed with the Red Sox on a fortuitous three-year, $39 million contract.

Depending on which stats you use and how much you value team success, Victorino’s 2013 season was either his best or his second-best season. Over 122 games, he hit .294/.351/.451 with 26 doubles, 15 homers, 61 RBI, 82 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. While Victorino’s overall postseason numbers in 2013 were pedestrian, he came up in some big moments. Along with the aforementioned grand slam, Victorino provided four RBI in the clinching Game 6 of the World Series against the Cardinals. He opened the scoring with a bases-clearing double in the third inning and added an RBI single in the fourth, making it an anticlimactic affair.

Victorino would retire after the 2015 season. Across parts of 12 seasons, he racked up 1,274 hits of which 231 were doubles, 70 were triples, and 108 were homers. He knocked in 489 runs, scored 731 runs, and stole 231 bases in 277 attempts (83.4%). According to Baseball Reference, he was worth 31.5 Wins Above Replacement, 28.9 of which came in a seven-year span from 2007-13, an average of 4.1 WAR per season. According to FanGraphs, which puts Victorino at 26.6 WAR for that span of time, the only outfielders more valuable than Victorino were Matt Holliday (37.3), Ryan Braun (31.2), Curtis Granderson (31.1), Ben Zobrist (29.2), and Andrew McCutchen (27.6).

Next year, Victorino will become eligible on the Hall of Fame ballot. He had neither the peak nor the longevity emblematic of Hall of Famers. He will probably fall shy of the requisite 5 percent of the vote to remain on the ballot, so it’s likely he drops off after his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility. Still, Victorino is a player worth remembering as he came up with some huge moments throughout his brief career. At the very least, he ranks among the best Rule 5 picks of all time, along with Roberto Clemente, Johan Santana, Josh Hamilton, and José Bautista. And it all might not have happened – or it might have happened differently – if the Padres didn’t return him to the Dodgers on this day in 2003.