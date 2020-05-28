Scott Boras
Boras to clients: Don’t bail out the owners

By Craig CalcaterraMay 28, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
The Players’ Union’s official responses — and the responses publicly shared by high-ranking union members like Max Scherzer — are the most significant thing when it comes to the current negotiations over a potential 2020 season. But there is another person whose views carry a good bit of weight: agent Scott Boras.

Boras, who represents over 70 current major leaguers, including some of the most highly-paid ones, has been rumored to have taken on a much bigger role than he had in the past in MLBPA affairs. Whether that’s official, unofficial, welcome, or unwelcome is not entirely clear. What is clear is that while agents have always been in the loop and have always had a figurative seat at the table when it comes to labor matters, Boras has been pulling his chair in a bit more closely in recent years.

Against that backdrop, Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reports that Boras has been beating the drum for the players to reject the owners’ attempts to further reduce their salaries for 2020. Specifically, Blum obtained an email Boras sent to players in which he tells them they should not alter the terms of the March 26 agreement which provided for prorated salaries. Boras calls further concessions a “bail out” of owners who have gone into debt in order to finance their non-baseball activities. From Boras’ email:

“Owners are asking for more salary cuts to bail them out of the investment decisions they have made. If this was just about baseball, playing games would give the owners enough money to pay the players their full prorated salaries and run the baseball organization. The owners’ current problem is a result of the money they borrowed when they purchased their franchises, renovated their stadiums or developed land around their ballparks. This type of financing is allowed and encouraged by MLB because it has resulted in significant franchise valuations.”

Boras added, “[r]emember, games cannot be played without you. Players should not agree to further pay cuts to bail out the owners. Let owners take some of their record revenues and profits from the past several years and pay you the prorated salaries you agreed to accept or let them borrow against the asset values they created from the use of those profits players generated.”

As we’ve chronicled in detail over the past few years, team owners have gone greatly into debt in order to purchase franchises on what can only be considered a speculative basis. They have likewise leveraged their franchises to build real estate developments adjacent to ballparks with The Battery in Atlanta, Ballpark Village in S. Louis, and buildings around Wrigley Field in Chicago as the most notable examples. The Giants and the Angels are likewise deeply into the real estate business these days. Much if not all of the revenue from these ventures is considered “non-baseball revenue” and is not shared with players.

Players recently asked the owners for financial data on which the owners base their claims that they require further salary concessions from players in order to make a 2020 season without fans work. It’d be interesting to know how much of that data related to hits to the owners are taking to that “non-baseball revenue” and whether the players are being expected to subsidize it. It’d be further interesting to know whether salary concessions are aimed at helping, say, the highly-indebted owners of the Marlins, Royals, Dodgers, and other clubs purchased in the past several years make their installment payments.

While Boras’ personal interests are no doubt served by players making the most money possible, he’s not wrong about how the owners have a pretty heavy burden to show that what they consider to be the need for player concessions is not just a desire. And whether it’s a need or a desire, it’s directed at the playing of major league baseball games and not at simply helping out the owners’ larger portfolios.

 

Teams release bunches of minor leaguers

By Bill BaerMay 28, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
The last seven months have been brutal for Minor League Baseball. In November, before the coronavirus pandemic caused many businesses to shut down, Major League Baseball was considering eliminating over one-quarter of their minor league teams. The idea received blowback, including condemnation from sitting members of Congress. Then the pandemic happened and MLB shut down operations for the time being. While MLB works on getting some semblance of a 2020 season going, there will be no minor league season. MLB will get to eliminate 40-plus minor league teams after all, aided in part by the coronavirus.

The baseball shutdown has been tough on minor leaguers, who are only paid — and severely underpaid, at that — during the regular season. They are not paid during spring training or offseason. Thankfully, MLB stepped up and agreed to pay minor leaguers $400 per week through May 31. That day is fast approaching. The Athletics announced they will not be paying their minor leaguers after May 31. The Rangers, Padres, White Sox, Braves, Mariners, Marlins, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Mets and Astros announced they will continue their players at least through the end of June. The Marlins, Padres, and Mariners will pay theirs through the end of August.

As part of the March agreement in which MLB ownership and the MLB Players Association agreed on prorated salaries for the 2020 season, if there is one, the 2020 draft was shortened to five rounds. The 2021 could be only 20 rounds. Also part of the agreement, teams can sign an unlimited amount of undrafted players for $20,000, a significant boon for ownership considering sixth-round bonus slots last year ranged from $237,000 to $301,600.

Sadly, there has been more minor league carnage. Many teams have been releasing minor league players recently: the Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Rockies, Rays, Nationals, Mets, Brewers, Mariners, Orioles, and Reds are who we know of so far, thanks to reporting from Jon Heyman and Robert Murray. Veteran outfielder Carlos González made the most headlines, as he was released from his minor league contract with the Mariners today. An agent Heyman spoke with called the whole thing “literally a war zone out there.” It’s worth noting that some of these releases likely would’ve happened at the end of spring training.

The Athletic’s Emily Waldon spoke to another agent who was more colorful about the issue. He said, “So, they can claim they’re still paying guys, but actually threw a third of the system overboard to save what? Less than 300k?” The agent added, “Also, why aren’t the players and leagues webpages pages updated with the releases? So no one can see the carnage? Don’t need to clear 50+ spots before a five-round draft.

The shortened draft is going to cause a lot of players who otherwise would’ve been picked today to play  for junior colleges. Some will give up on their baseball dream altogether. Eliminating more than 40 minor league teams — cutting thousands of baseball jobs in the process — will cause many to pick other lines of work. Cutting players in the middle of a pandemic will have the same effect. Long-term, why would anyone choose to chase a baseball dream? It was a tough road before, but it will be even tougher going forward. Two-sport star Kyler Murray chose to pursue a career in the NFL rather than MLB; it’s easy to see younger kids seeing a more realistic and lucrative road in other sports as well. The owners get to save a negligible amount of money in the short-term, but the popularity of the sport is going to hurt immensely from these self-inflicted austerity measures.