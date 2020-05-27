Getty Images

Oakland A’s to stop paying their minor leaguers on June 1

By Craig CalcaterraMay 27, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
The Oakland Athletics have told their minor-league players that they will no longer receive their $400 weekly stipends after June 1.

Since minor leaguers are not paid during the offseason — and since we have been in an offseason since last fall — those $400 weekly stipends came as a result of all 30 teams agreeing to do it through May 31. Now, in the absence of a league-wide agreement to extend those payments beyond May 31, the A’s are choosing to stop. It’s unclear whether other organizations will stop paying minor leaguers as well or, if they are, when they will do so.

We do know that at least one team — the Miami Marlins — will not follow the A’s lead. Baseball America reported this morning that they will continue paying their minor leaguers $400 per week through August, which would have been the end of the minor league season. It’s worth noting that, while team financial information is hard to come by, most observers around the league believe that the Athletics have been profitable in recent years while the Marlins are probably the least profitable team in the league and may very well have lost money in recent campaigns.

Beyond just minor leaguers, Baseball America has a handy article up detailing what teams are doing with respect to employees as far as salaries, layoffs, and furloughs go.

As Major League Baseball the Major League Baseball Players Association continue to negotiate over a possible 2020 season, expect to hear more news like this.

Rangers, Padres, White Sox to continue paying minor leaguers

By Bill BaerMay 27, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
In March, Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor league players $400 per week while the sport is shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. That provision is set to expire at the end of May. As Craig noted earlier, the Athletics will not be paying their minor leaguers starting on June 1.

Several teams are doing the right thing, continuing to pay their minor leaguers $400 per week through at least the end of June. Per The Athletic’s Levi Weaver and James Fegan, the Rangers and White Sox will each tack on another month of pay. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported earlier that the Padres will pay their players through the end of August. Craig also cited a Baseball America report from this morning, which mentioned that the Marlins will also pay their players through the end of August.

Frankly, if the Marlins can find a way to continue paying their minor league players, then every team should be able to do the same. The Marlins are widely believed to be the least profitable among the 30 major league clubs. Here’s hoping the rest of the league follows the Rangers’, White Sox’s, Padres’, and Marlins’ lead as opposed to the Athletics’.