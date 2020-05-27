Getty Images

Former Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba dies

By Craig CalcaterraMay 27, 2020
Former Atlanta Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba has died at the age of 66, the team announced earlier today. No cause of death was given.

Pocoroba was a 17th round pick of the Braves inn the 1971 draft out of Canoga Park, California. After four minor league seasons in which he displayed fine defense and strong on-base skills, he joined the Braves in 1975, making his big league debut on April 25 of that year. He’d go on to play ten seasons in the majors, all with Atlanta, never once returning to the minors.

Pocoroba was primarily a backup, playing in more than 100 games in only one season. Despite that, he did manage to make the All-Star team in 1978, likely due to his .290 batting average the year before and, more substantively, his reputation for being effective at throwing out would-be base stealers. Indeed, he gunned down opposing base runners at a 34% clip in both 1976 and 1977.

Pocoroba’s playing time decreased pretty precipitously in the early 80s due to nagging injuries. He did, however, manage to play in the postseason with the 1982 NL West champ Braves which lost that year’s NLCS to the eventual World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals. Pocoroba was released by the Braves early in the 1984 season and retired.

Rangers, Padres, White Sox to continue paying minor leaguers

By Bill BaerMay 27, 2020
In March, Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor league players $400 per week while the sport is shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. That provision is set to expire at the end of May. As Craig noted earlier, the Athletics will not be paying their minor leaguers starting on June 1.

Several teams are doing the right thing, continuing to pay their minor leaguers $400 per week through at least the end of June. Per The Athletic’s Levi Weaver and James Fegan, the Rangers and White Sox will each tack on another month of pay. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported earlier that the Padres will pay their players through the end of August. Craig also cited a Baseball America report from this morning, which mentioned that the Marlins will also pay their players through the end of August.

Frankly, if the Marlins can find a way to continue paying their minor league players, then every team should be able to do the same. The Marlins are widely believed to be the least profitable among the 30 major league clubs. Here’s hoping the rest of the league follows the Rangers’, White Sox’s, Padres’, and Marlins’ lead as opposed to the Athletics’.