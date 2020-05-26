Denard Span likely to retire from baseball

Veteran outfielder Denard Span is likely to hang up his spikes, per Patrick Reusse of The Star Tribune. Span told Reusse, “I haven’t announced it officially, but maybe this is it.”
Span says he received several minor league contract offers, but added that “they didn’t seem right as far as having a chance to move up to the big club if I was doing well in Triple-A.”
The 38-year-old hasn’t played in the majors since 2018 with the Rays and Mariners. Over 501 combined plate appearances, he hit .261/.341/.419 with 11 home runs and 58 RBI. The Mariners did not pick up his 2019 option and he didn’t end up playing anywhere last year, even in the minors.
If this is it for Span, he would wrap up an 11-year major league career during which he suited up for five different teams: the Twins, the Nationals, and Giants as well as the Rays and Mariners. Notably, he accrued 1,498 hits, scored 773 runs, and stole 185 bases.
Ken Rosenthal and Josh Tolentino of The Athletic report that Rays starter Blake Snell has switched agencies, going from Apex Baseball to Boras Corporation. Snell is currently signed to a five-year, $50 million contract and will be under contract through 2023.
Snell found himself in hot water two weeks ago when he said on his Twitch stream that he wouldn’t risk his life to play baseball during a pandemic while receiving significantly reduced pay. Some described Snell as tone deaf for saying, “I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, okay?”
Boras represents many of baseball’s highest-paid players, including Gerrit Cole and Bryce Harper. Snell is not likely to win over any of the people he recently irritated by appearing to go after more money by hiring the highest-profile agent. What often goes unsaid is that players have a very limited window in which to use their elite athletic skills to make money.
Snell won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award, going 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA and a 221/64 K/BB ratio over 180 2/3 innings. He did not have nearly the same success last year, going 6-8 with a 4.29 ERA and a 147/40 K/BB ratio in 107 innings.