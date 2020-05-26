Denard Span likely to retire from baseball

Veteran outfielder Denard Span is likely to hang up his spikes, per Patrick Reusse of The Star Tribune. Span told Reusse, “I haven’t announced it officially, but maybe this is it.”

Span says he received several minor league contract offers, but added that “they didn’t seem right as far as having a chance to move up to the big club if I was doing well in Triple-A.”

The 38-year-old hasn’t played in the majors since 2018 with the Rays and Mariners. Over 501 combined plate appearances, he hit .261/.341/.419 with 11 home runs and 58 RBI. The Mariners did not pick up his 2019 option and he didn’t end up playing anywhere last year, even in the minors.

If this is it for Span, he would wrap up an 11-year major league career during which he suited up for five different teams: the Twins, the Nationals, and Giants as well as the Rays and Mariners. Notably, he accrued 1,498 hits, scored 773 runs, and stole 185 bases.

