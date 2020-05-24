Twins’ Double-A team lists stadium on Airbnb

Shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic have caused businesses across the country to get creative in order to remain in the black. Count Minor League Baseball teams among them. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos — the Twins’ Double-A affiliate — listed its home ballpark on Airbnb.
Those who pay $1,500 per night can spend the night at the ballpark, gaining access to the field, batting cage, and clubhouse. The bedroom contains 10 beds and three bathrooms. If guests want to, they can play on the field as balls, bats, and helmets are included in the deal.
The Wahoos will have a stadium representative on site at all times to answer questions and ensure rules are followed.
Minor league teams are heavily reliant on gate revenue, which has vanished during the pandemic. It would not be surprising to see other teams follow the Blue Wahoos’ lead, listing their stadiums on Airbnb as a way to create a little bit of income.
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been named as the defendant in a lawsuit filed by the landlord of an apartment in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan. (Tribeca is an acronym from “Triangle below Canal Street.”) Syndergaard leased the property for March through November, Stephen Rex Brown of the New York Daily News reported over the weekend.
The landlord is seeking damages in excess of $250,000. Syndergaard rented the property before the country reacted to the coronavirus epidemic. As a result, he never moved into the property.
On Saturday, Syndergaard responded to the news, tweeting:
So let me get this straight. I fairly, and in good faith offered to pay 2 months rent (over 50K) to a landlord for a place I was never going to step foot in due to a global pandemic that took a severe toll upon the residents of NYC, gave timely notice to attempt to try and re-rent, while getting TJ and now living in Florida for rehab, and the landlord tries to extort me for 250K while leaking this story to the media, and I’m the bad guy? Yeah, ok. See you in court pal.
Indeed, Syndergaard — who had been previously named in trade rumors — was diagnosed with a torn UCL in March and underwent Tommy John surgery, knocking him out for the 2020 season and likely forcing him into a late start in 2021. The right-hander and the Mets avoided arbitration in January, agreeing to a $9.7 million salary for the 2020 season. Syndergaard has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining before he can become a free agent.