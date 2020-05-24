Nationals virtually unveil 2019 World Series rings

On Sunday evening, the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals unveiled their championship rings online. The Nats took down the Astros in seven hard-fought games last October to win their first Fall Classic in franchise history, with starter Stephen Strasburg winning MVP honors.

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2019 Washington Nationals World Series Championship Ring.@Jostens // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/TqPTnEIFsa — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 24, 2020

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg put a ring on it.#FIGHTFINISHED // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/QVlbT5vdri — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 24, 2020

As the video highlights about the ring, the Nationals honored “Baby Shark,” a children’s song that became part of the team’s identity last year thanks to reserve outfielder Gerardo Parra. The ring also has all kinds of mementos referencing the Nationals’ triumphs throughout the years, including a reference to 2006, when the Lerner family bought the franchise.

It is a shame that, due to the global pandemic, the Nationals haven’t been able to properly get their rings like past championship winners. But they will, in due time. For now, the players can look forward to receiving their rings in the mail.

Follow @Baer_Bill