Lawsuit filed against Noah Syndergaard over unpaid rent

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been named as the defendant in a lawsuit filed by the landlord of an apartment in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan. (Tribeca is an acronym from “Triangle below Canal Street.”) Syndergaard leased the property for March through November, Stephen Rex Brown of the New York Daily News reported over the weekend.

The landlord is seeking damages in excess of $250,000. Syndergaard rented the property before the country reacted to the coronavirus epidemic. As a result, he never moved into the property.

On Saturday, Syndergaard responded to the news, tweeting:

So let me get this straight. I fairly, and in good faith offered to pay 2 months rent (over 50K) to a landlord for a place I was never going to step foot in due to a global pandemic that took a severe toll upon the residents of NYC, gave timely notice to attempt to try and re-rent, while getting TJ and now living in Florida for rehab, and the landlord tries to extort me for 250K while leaking this story to the media, and I’m the bad guy? Yeah, ok. See you in court pal.

Indeed, Syndergaard — who had been previously named in trade rumors — was diagnosed with a torn UCL in March and underwent Tommy John surgery, knocking him out for the 2020 season and likely forcing him into a late start in 2021. The right-hander and the Mets avoided arbitration in January, agreeing to a $9.7 million salary for the 2020 season. Syndergaard has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining before he can become a free agent.

