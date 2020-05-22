Major League Baseball to make a financial proposal to players on Tuesday

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports that that Major League Baseball “plans to deliver a new economics proposal to the Players Association on Tuesday.” The proposal would, of course, relate to how the business of baseball would proceed if there is, in fact, a 2020 season.
As we wrote yesterday, due to copious leaks and what has seemed like a P.R. campaign on the part of Major League Baseball, there has been a widespread assumption on the part of fans and many members of the press that the league has already asked the players to make concessions that might include a 50/50 revenue share as opposed to salaries. But no, the league has yet to put anything down in an actual proposal. We’ll find out what the league is seeking when that changes on Tuesday. For the players part, they have already signaled that if the proposal does include a revenue split that it’s a non-starter.
Beyond the dollars and cents of it all, the two parties seem to be working toward an agreement on the health and safety side of the return-to-play initiative, but there is still work to be done there as well. What we do know is that Major League Baseball is hoping to resume spring training around early-to-mid June before launching a shortened regular season in early July.
Wonder why I spent so much time over the past couple of days writing about the biggest home runs in World Series history and the biggest blunders in baseball history? The reason: we’re showing three of the games in which those took place on TV tonight.
NBCSN is now in week two of a series we’re calling NBC Sports From the Vault, and this week alone we’re replaying over 50 hours of classic sports events from the past 40 years. Big Notre Dame Football games, Orange Bowl games, Wimbledon and French Open matches, great moments from the PGA Tour, and great moments from the Ryder Cup.
Included in that tonight: three of the most memorable baseball games in the past several decades, all of which will be on this evening:
- 7 PM Eastern, 4 PM Pacific: Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, featuring Kirk Gibson’s famous walkoff homer;
- 9:30 PM Eastern, 6:30 PM Pacific: Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, featuring Calvin Schiraldi and John McNamara blowing it. Oh, yeah, I suppose Bill Buckner played a hand as well; and
- Midnight Eastern, 9 PM Pacific: Game 1 of the 1996 ALCS, featuring the infamous Jeffrey Maier catch of Derek Jeter’s “home run.”
You also can watch the games on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.
Yeah, you know what’s gonna happen in these games, but it’s still fun to watch it all unfold in real time and to be reminded that none of those iconic moments happened in a vacuum. These moments were the product of a series of events and they, in turn, launched a series of subsequent events which form the fabric of baseball history.
Plus: it beats drinking with your friends on Zoom for the 10th Friday night in a row. So tune in and watch some baseball, OK?