Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports that that Major League Baseball “plans to deliver a new economics proposal to the Players Association on Tuesday.” The proposal would, of course, relate to how the business of baseball would proceed if there is, in fact, a 2020 season.

As we wrote yesterday, due to copious leaks and what has seemed like a P.R. campaign on the part of Major League Baseball, there has been a widespread assumption on the part of fans and many members of the press that the league has already asked the players to make concessions that might include a 50/50 revenue share as opposed to salaries. But no, the league has yet to put anything down in an actual proposal. We’ll find out what the league is seeking when that changes on Tuesday. For the players part, they have already signaled that if the proposal does include a revenue split that it’s a non-starter.

Beyond the dollars and cents of it all, the two parties seem to be working toward an agreement on the health and safety side of the return-to-play initiative, but there is still work to be done there as well. What we do know is that Major League Baseball is hoping to resume spring training around early-to-mid June before launching a shortened regular season in early July.

