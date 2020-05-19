Starling Marte’s wife dies of a heart attack

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Horrible news: Noelia Marte, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte, has died of a heart attack. Jon Heyman reported that it occurred at the hospital while she was awaiting surgery for a broken ankle.

Marte announced his wife’s death on social media last night, saying, “It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks followed, saying, “We are deeply saddened to learn of tragic passing of Noelia Marte. Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time.” Marte’s former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, said “the entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time.”

Marte, 31, has played his entire eight-year big league career with Pittsburgh. He was traded to the Diamondbacks during the offseason.