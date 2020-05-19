Getty Images

Starling Marte’s wife dies of a heart attack

By Craig CalcaterraMay 19, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Horrible news: Noelia Marte, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte, has died of a heart attack. Jon Heyman reported that it occurred at the hospital while she was awaiting surgery for a broken ankle.

Marte announced his wife’s death on social media last night, saying, “It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks followed, saying, “We are deeply saddened to learn of tragic passing of Noelia Marte. Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time.” Marte’s former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, said “the entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time.”

Marte, 31, has played his entire eight-year big league career with Pittsburgh. He was traded to the Diamondbacks during the offseason.

California, New York, Texas give the all-clear for pro sports to resume next month

By Craig CalcaterraMay 19, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
While the re-opening of the country remains something of a patchwork affair, there is the beginning of a consensus about one thing: the resumption of professional sports.

Yesterday California Governor Gavin Newsom said that if the current rates of progress in fighting COVID-19 continue, pro sports could return in the “first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions.”

Meanwhile, in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said yesterday that he has asked major league sports teams to start planning to play their seasons without fans as well. What’s more, he said “New York state will help those major sport franchises to do just that,” saying, “whoever can reopen we’re a ready, willing and able partner.” This despite the fact that New York City has not yet approached the benchmarks the state has set with respect to the state’s phased reopening program.

Finally, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order allowing professional golf, auto racing, baseball, softball, tennis, and football to resume as of May 31 if they wish.

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA, as you know, are in negotiations about starting the season in early July, with spring training to resume either at a team’s ballpark or in Florida or Arizona. Teams whose states do not allow the resumption of sports by Opening Day will find neutral sites.

Now that the three largest states in the country — containing nine of baseball’s 30 teams — have given the green light, expect most others to follow suit.