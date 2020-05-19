Félix Hernández
Félix Hernández wants to hit milestones, then call it quits

By Bill BaerMay 19, 2020, 11:48 PM EDT
Appearing on 710 ESPN Seattle’s The Bob, Dave and Moore Show Tuesday, Braves starter Felix Hernandez said he wants to reach 200 wins and 3,000 strikeouts. He said, “If I can get to that goal, I’m gonna hang my spikes. I’m done,” per Curtis Rogers.

Hernández, 34, inked a minor league contract with the Braves in January that pays him $1 million while on the major league roster. He has posted increasingly worse numbers since 2014. Last season, his last with the Mariners, he went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA and a 57/25 K/BB ratio over 71 2/3 innings.

For his career, Hernández has 169 wins and 2,524 strikeouts. Realistically, he would need to be healthy and productive for three or four seasons to reach those milestones as he heads into his late-30’s. Considering the 2020 season will be considerably shortened if it happens at all, the odds of Hernández reaching his milestones seem small. They would bolster his Hall of Fame case, though, as he’s a fringe candidate at the moment.

Nationals to hold virtual ceremony to unveil 2019 World Series rings

By Bill BaerMay 19, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT
The Nationals announced on Tuesday that the organization will hold a virtual ceremony to unveil their 2019 World Series rings on Sunday, May 24. It will be broadcast on MASN, MLB Network, the Nationals’ YouTube channel, the Nationals’ Facebook page, and the Nationals’ website.

The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli provides more details. Players and coaches will join a Zoom call, ostensibly discussing the importance of the championship. They will receive their rings in the mail shortly thereafter.

Last October, the Nationals emerged victorious in seven games to win the World Series over the Astros, winning Game 7 6-2. It is the franchise’s first championship. Stephen Strasburg was named World Series MVP as he limited the Astros to four earned runs on 12 hits and three walks with 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings during his two starts.