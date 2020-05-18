Francisco Rodríguez still looking to return to majors

Former reliever Francisco Rodríguez still wants to pitch in Major League Baseball, MLive.com’s Evan Woodbery reports, quoting a translated interview Rodríguez did with Venezuelan journalist Guillermo Arcay last week on Instagram Live.

Rodríguez said of the majors, “That’s the goal. In spite of the fact that I’m seen as being advanced in age, that is the goal. The injuries and the ups and downs have slowed me down. But I have the conviction, the hunger and I am completely sure I can accomplish it.”

Rodríguez, 38, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2017 with the Tigers, when he posted a 7.82 ERA over 25 1/3 innings. He signed with the Phillies on a minor league deal in early 2018, but was cut before the end of spring training. He then pitched for the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League as well as for Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican League.

On MLB’s all-time saves leaderboard, Rodríguez ranks fourth with 437. He trails Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), and Lee Smith (478). It seems reasonable to assume that, even if Rodríguez were to make it back to the majors, he wouldn’t be used in save or otherwise high-leverage situations.

