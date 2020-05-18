Francisco Rodríguez still looking to return to majors

Former reliever Francisco Rodríguez still wants to pitch in Major League Baseball, MLive.com’s Evan Woodbery reports, quoting a translated interview Rodríguez did with Venezuelan journalist Guillermo Arcay last week on Instagram Live.
Rodríguez said of the majors, “That’s the goal. In spite of the fact that I’m seen as being advanced in age, that is the goal. The injuries and the ups and downs have slowed me down. But I have the conviction, the hunger and I am completely sure I can accomplish it.”
Rodríguez, 38, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2017 with the Tigers, when he posted a 7.82 ERA over 25 1/3 innings. He signed with the Phillies on a minor league deal in early 2018, but was cut before the end of spring training. He then pitched for the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League as well as for Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican League.
On MLB’s all-time saves leaderboard, Rodríguez ranks fourth with 437. He trails Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), and Lee Smith (478). It seems reasonable to assume that, even if Rodríguez were to make it back to the majors, he wouldn’t be used in save or otherwise high-leverage situations.
Pitcher Bartolo Colon turns 47 on Sunday, but he still has the drive to compete in Major League Baseball. He told ESPN’s Marly Rivera he wants to pitch one more season in the majors, ideally with the Mets.
Colon has pitched in the majors for parts of 21 seasons with 11 different teams. He spent 2014-16 with the Mets, helping the club reach the World Series in ’15. Colon said, “If it was up to me, I would retire with the Mets. I would like my career to end in New York.”
The veteran did not pitch in 2019, coming off a disappointing ’18 campaign with the Rangers. He made 24 starts and four relief appearances, posting a 5.78 ERA with 81 strikeouts and 25 walks over 146 1/3 innings. It does not seem like the Mets have room in the rotation for Colon, even after losing Noah Syndergaard to Tommy John surgery. If the season were to start today, the rotation would feature Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello, Steven Matz, and Michael Wacha.
Colon has built something of a cult following in the late stages of his career due to his age and atypical body. Syndergaard dubbed him “Big Sexy.” He could be generously described as a fringe Hall of Fame candidate, currently sitting on 247 wins and 2,535 strikeouts. He has a 4.12 ERA and 47.8 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference, over 3,461 2/3 innings.