Art Howe released from the hospital

Last week former major league player and manager Art Howe was admitted to the hospital and placed in the intensive care unit after testing positive for COVID-19. He is on the road to recovery, however, and as of yesterday he was back at home.

Howe said he is feeling better, though some symptoms and weakness still linger. He said he will have to be isolated at his home for another week to two weeks:

Art Howe, who had been hospitalized w/COVID-19, went home today: "It was just a long five days or so. I’m finally feeling a little bit better. Still not able to eat real good, taste buds are giving me a hard time. It’s just nice to be back home & hopefully continue to progress." — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 17, 2020

Howe, 73, played 11 years in the bigs and then managed three different teams — the Astros, the A’s and the Mets — between 1989 and 2004.

