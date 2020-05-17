Mike Trout, Max Scherzer
John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mike Trout says Max Scherzer is the best pitcher he has faced

By Bill BaerMay 17, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Golfer Brooks Koepka and Angels outfielder Mike Trout linked up on Nike Golf’s Instagram on Sunday. During their conversation, Koepka asked Trout which pitcher was the toughest he has faced in his career. Trout named Max Scherzer, saying he was happy when the right-hander went to the National League as a free agent in 2015.

Trout also went on to mention a memorable at-bat he had against Scherzer in the 2018 All-Star Game at Nationals Park. Scherzer struck out Mookie Betts and José Altuve consecutively to start the first inning. He hoped to do the same to Trout, who fell behind 1-2 in the count, but he worked the count full. Trout then fouled off a couple of tough pitches before drawing ball four for a walk. Trout said, “It was the best at-bat I’ve ever had. He was throwing nasty pitches and I was just fouling stuff off.”

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is one of the few pitchers that has been able to hold Trout at bay. In 16 at-bats between the two, Trout has a .188/.188/.438 line with a double, a solo home run, and three runs scored. Scherzer has struck him out 10 times.

Preston Tucker wins car after hitting homer in KBO League

Preston Tucker
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMay 17, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
3 Comments

Former MLB outfielder Preston Tucker has gotten off to a blazing hot start in the KBO League. Entering Sunday’s action, Tucker was hitting .475/.543/.925 with four home runs and 19 RBI in 46 plate appearances.

Tucker kept up the hot hitting on Sunday and won himself a car in the process. Per MLB.com’s Alex Fast, Tucker’s fifth home run — a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning — hit the “Home Run Zone” just beyond the fence in right-center field at Kia Challengers Field. There, a Kia Sorento perches on a small platform. Tucker’s blast appeared to strike the roof of the car. Players who homer into the “Home Run Zone” win the car as a prize.

The blast was not enough, however, as Tucker’s Tigers lost to the Doosan Bears 6-4. The homer was Tucker’s only hit on the afternoon.

Tucker, 29, spent parts of three seasons in Major League Baseball from 2015-18 with the Astros, Braves, and Reds. In total, he hit .222/.281/.403 with 23 home runs and 68 RBI in 651 trips to the plate.